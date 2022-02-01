Carrie Coon had a costume fitting in her yard

“The Gilded Age”Production began in September 2020, well before COVID-19 vaccines became available.

Carrie Coon was careful about safety and had her first costume fitted in her backyard.

Bertha Russell was played by the actress Bertha Russell. She said that she was disguised and worked with a local tailor.

“The Gilded Age”It had been a long, arduous journeyFrom script to screen.

The Julian Fellowes-created period piece was first pitched in 2012. It was originally set in New York City, in 1882. Switched networks, ReplaceA major cast member was lost, and the production, as many others, saw its schedule put on hold at the start of the pandemic.

The cast and crew were finally able to start production in September 2020, months prior to the COVID-19 vaccines. It became widely availableThe US required teamwide sacrifices to maintain safety and to adjust the pace of work.

Carrie Coon, who is Cast as Bertha RussellAfter Amanda Peet quit the role due to scheduling conflicts in April 2020, it meant that Bertha had to get into character for the first-time far away from Bertha’s foyer. “Stanford White-designed”Set located on Long Island, New York, mansion.

Coon stood on her lawn instead, wearing a mask.

“I had my first costume fitting outside in my yard with a mask and a local tailor, which was kind of strange,”Insider spoke with the actress.





Bertha Russell is played by Carrie Coon on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”



Alison Rosa/HBO







When “The Gilded Age”The team was able to meet in the same physical space. It was collaborative and fluid.

Kasia Walicka Maimone was inspired by Coon’s vision of Bertha as a costume designer. “pivoted”In a totally different direction, the actress remembered. Inspired by the machinery her family had used to make their fortune, her new-rich socialite’s costumes became more metallic. She also added more fabrics that move with Coon. “sashayed”All around the room.

“They all loved the way I walked,”The actress spoke up.

Insider reported that Bertha was transformed physically by the design team thanks to her collaboration with them.

“That’s the amazing thing about being an actor in these kinds of settings, is that you’re working with such extraordinary artists that by the time you walk onto the set in the costumes, hats, and shoes, you’re three-quarters of the way there,”The “Leftovers”The actress stated.





Bertha Russell, Carrie Coon “The Gilded Age.”



Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO







During production, many “Gilded Age”Crew members COVID-19 contractFellowes said that this was possible because of a pre-set safety and health protocol. The Hollywood Reporter “rivaled Versailles,”None of the actors contracted the virus while filming the show.

Production reportedly haltedFor 48 hours, in response to false positive results, but then resumed shortly afterwards.

Coon credit “completely uncomplaining”Crew members, whose personal safety equipment made it possible. “covered like they were working in an ER,”For setting the tone.

“We were the only people who were allowed to take our masks off and have a sip of water,”She told Insider that she was continuing. “It was really inspiring actually to see how our industry was able to restart.”

“The Gilded Age”You can stream the entire series on HBO Max. New episodes are added every week.