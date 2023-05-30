Kendall Jenner shows her butts in a new set of sexy pictures from a Cannes vacation with friends.

KENDALL JENNER gave fans a peek at her naked butts in a tiny bikini thong during a Cannes trip.

Model has shown off her body increasingly amid rumors she had secretly undergone plastic surgery.

Kendall, 27, shared a number of pictures of her from the beach on Instagram.

Hulu’s star posed in two of the photos with the ocean behind her.

The coverup was sheer and blue, with matching underwear.

Kendall accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, and a large bag that was slung over one shoulder.

The third picture shows the actress with her back turned to the camera but looking at her over her left shoulder.

She seemed to be walking towards a patio with umbrellas on display, as she appeared to ascend a flight.

This fourth image showed the exact same thing, but this time the bag was removed.

Kendall walked with her eyes looking forward, this time.

In the photo, her entire butt is on show.

Then, with the three of them looking each other in their own spots, she took a final photo on top of the railing.

GO, GIRL!

Kendall was complimented by many fans for her acceptance of herself.

Khloe’s big sister wrote, “That baby is mine.”

A GIF with the words “You’re Hot Stuff” was posted by another fan.

Another person said: “You are gorgeous.”

The fourth person wrote, “Go Kendall.”

One commenter said: “Glowing.”

The sixth person who wrote to support the campaign said:

SHOW IT OFF

Kendall is showing more of her body, her curves and her shape in recent times.

She promoted her Tequila Brand on Instagram by posting a photo of herself with her butt.

The woman posed with tight jeans and a travel-sized bottle of liquor which could be seen poking out from behind her.

Her curves were highlighted by a midriff top that was black and turned transparent on her back.

Kendall’s photo does not show her facing the camera. It only shows the back of Kendall and the lower half.

It was rumored that the photo she shared revealed that she had undergone buccal liposuction surgery.

BIKINI BABE

Days prior to that post, Kendall shared photos of herself enjoying yet another beach vacation – this time with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

The singer was seen with her in Puerto Rico after Damian Priest, a WWE superstar wrestled the rapper in an intense one-on-1 match during the Backlash festival.

The couple went to the beach a few days after that.

Kendall uploaded some pictures to Instagram where she was catching some rays wearing a small black bikini.

The following is a list of the most recent and relevant articles.Thong BottomsHer butt cheeks were white with sand.

Kendall played air guitar and wore a hat in the water.

The bottle was shaped as the number 8 and she also took a drink from it.

Kendall captioned this post by using an emoji that looks like a guitar.

The fans debated in a sarcastic manner who the photographer of her choice was.

I wonder who took those photos? A person asks.

A second asked: “Where’s Bad 🐰??” As a third responded: “Taking pictures.”

Kendall’s dirty rearside was the focus of attention for others.

A person once said: “Tequila and sandy cheeks is what I need to be relaxed.”

A third person wrote: “Sandy cheeks are oddly appealing.” So long as you can keep it where it is.

It’s going to be a disaster for her for at least a day.

