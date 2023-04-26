Andrew Whyment is married or not? – The US Sun

ANDREW Whyment, who played a long time on Coronation Street has been a household brand over the years.

In 2023, he returned to I’m A Celebrity for the South African All-Stars spin-off.

1 Andrew Whyment’s role in Corrie is his best-known. Credit: Getty

What is Andrew Whyment all about?

Andrew Whyment was born April 2, 1980 in Greater Manchester.

Most famous for his work in Coronation Street.

It was his role as Darren Sinclair Jones in The Royle Family, a BBC comedy series, that made him famous.

Salford College of Further Education and Laine Johnson Theatre School, both in Salford, were where he received his BTEC degree in Performing Arts.

Andrew Whyment

He played his first role in Cracker in 1993.

Andrew Whyment is a character in Coronation Street.

Kirk Sutherland has played the character on Coronation Street, since 2000.

Kirk was the brother to Maria Connor, played by Samia Langchambon. They used to be neighbors at Weatherfield Kennels.

He has worked as a packer since 2010.

Andrew was awarded the Best Comedy Performance Award for his role in the British Soap Awards 2003.

In 2004, he won again the award for the most humorous character at the Inside Soap Awards.

What else has Andrew Whyment done?

Andrew is known for his work in many other TV shows, including The Royle Family and Corrie.

He has appeared in The Cops as a minor character, Heartbeat and Where the Heart Is.

He also took part in ITV singing competition Soapstar Superstar in 2006, as well as competing in Dancing On Ice in 2012.

Andrew partnered Vicky Ogden who was the 10th couple eliminated.

He was 11th former and present star of the Australian jungle to be featured in I’m A Celeb in 2019.

The EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa was his opponent. He will return to the show in 2023.

Andrew Whyment is married, and do you know if he has any children?

Andrew and Nichola are married.

They married in 2007, and have two children, Tom and Hollie.

Andrew and his family live in Atherton.