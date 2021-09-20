Brian Laundrie is now missing. When did he disappear?

ON September 15, police named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

Petito, 22, went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé; she was last seen on August 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Is Brian Laundrie missing?

On Friday, September 17, Laundrie’s attorney said his client is missing, as the FBI is now trying to locate him.

North Port police were scouring the Mabry Carlton Reserve for Laundrie but he was nowhere to be found.

Speaking to the New York Post on Sunday, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said that Laundrie, 23, told his family he was going for a hike.

Cops fear he may have hurt himself while in the reserve, characterizing it as “a possibility, certainly.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Wyoming found a body in the area believed to be that of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The Laundrie family released a brief statement on Sunday September 19, 2021 evening after the FBI announcement.

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking,” According to the statement,

The brief statement also said that “The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

Laundrie and Petito were traveling to Oregon when she stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August.

While Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, revealed that she heard from her daughter on August 27 and 30, she told Fox News she is not sure if it was her as only text messages were exchanged.

“It was just a text. I did not verbally speak to her,” She told the media outlet.

“I can’t say much, but she’s no longer with the van. I don’t want to say anything more than that, but for people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore.”

Schmidt reported her daughter missing in unusual circumstances on September 11, at 6.55pm.

The couple left for their cross-country adventure on July 2 from Blue Point, NY, and were scheduled to reach Portland, Oregon, and visit a family friend for Halloween.

Laundrie, however, had returned home with her and it is unclear when he made his return.

What was the footage from the bodycam that police released?

Just weeks before Petito vanished, the pair were stopped by police and questioned about an apparent domestic dispute that had been reported.

The over-hour-long video starts with officers pulling over Petito’s white Ford Transit van in 2012 and approaching the passenger side window.

With tears streaming down her face, Petito tells the officer: “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”

Brian adds: “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday, and camping got [inaudible] and stuff.”

Petito is then ordered out of the vehicle and separated from Laundrie.

“I’m so sorry, officer,” He calls Petito as Petito opens her door.

Petito is visibly emotional and tries to explain to Laundrie what she was arguing about.

“I have OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening…,” Sobbing, she said. “And I was apologizing and saying sorry to him because sometimes I am so mean due to OCD and get really frustrated.

“Not like mean towards him I guess my vibe is like in a bad mood and I said I’m sorry I’m in a bad mood I am stressed I had so much work.”

Body language expert Logan Portenier, known as Observe on YouTube, said Petito appeared to be genuinely shaken up in police body camera footage captured after the altercation.

“This doesn’t seem to be an abuse situation of Brian abusing her, at least with strikes that could leave physical evidence,” Portenier speculated, based on her demeanor.

“And she doesn’t show some of those hiding characteristics that might come up in an incident where she wants to be discovered or helped, but she’s afraid to because it might be a risk to her.”

He observed that Petito, who called herself “mean” and said she had been in a bad mood while she was talking to cops, admits her own faults, which also hints at the genuine nature of the conversation.

Portenier noted that her body language such as her pacing and hand wringing makes sense after she was pulled over by multiple police officers.

When it comes to Laundrie, Portenier pointed out that he was stuttering a bit, speaking in a high-pitched voice and wringing his hands, which all indicate that he was nervous as well.

Laundrie is “clearly agitated,” but it’s not exactly clear why he is agitated, Portenier alleged.

Laundrie stated that he was left with bruises on his body from the altercation between the couple. Petito was holding her cell phone at the time he reached for her.

“He’s still really going out of his way to try to not have any light shed against him,” Portenier said.

“This could be because he’s worried in a situation like this. It could just be that he’s worried he’ll get pegged for something that he wasn’t doing,” He continued.

Portenier said that Laundrie could have been nervous for a variety of reasons. However, his body language indicated that he was trying hard to avoid being blamed.

Portenier concluded his video by offering some speculation about how the couple’s trip ended with Laundrie back home in Florida and Petito still missing.

Are Brian Laundrie’s parents concerned about Gabby Petito’s disappearance, or have they not?

Laundrie’s parents, Christopher (62) and Roberta (55), issued a statement to the media through their lawyer, on September 14, 2021.

They stated that this was a very difficult time for the Petito and Laundrie families. I have heard that Miss Petito is being sought in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park.

“On behalf the Laundrie Family, we hope that Miss Petito’s search is successful and that she is reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”