Yolanda Yo Yo Whittaker 90s Rapper Is Now 50 A Proud Mother And Grandmother of Adorable Kids!

Whittaker, who was a tireless worker in HipHop, was active for many years because of her determination. In 1990, she was introduced to hip-hop and enjoyed great success. She then switched to acting, which she excelled in.

These days, the talented woman works on different projects while being the best mother and grandmother any child could wish for. Whittaker, a real-life superstar woman, is proof of this.

ICE CUBE ENDORSED HER

Ice Cube is one of the legendary figures in the world of music, and for him to have endorsed Whittaker by taking her under his wing, then it means she is that big a deal.

She made her debut in the hip-hop game with an appearance on Ice Cube’s 1990 track, “It’s a Man’s World.” However, it wasn’t until the following year, when East-West America/Atlantic Records released her first single, “You Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo,” that she became famous.

Between 1990 and 1991, she released a debut album, “Make Way for the Motherlode,” which reached the Billboard Top 100 and got her first screen credit when she made a small cameo in the Oscar-nominated movie “Boyz n the Hood.”

Whittaker got busier in the following years, maintaining radio exposure with well-received tracks, two other albums, and more film appearances. IMDb rated 1993 as one of the rapper/actress’s busiest years as she acted in various hit movies.

After her second album, her fame declined. However, her third album brought her back to the top of the best-selling female rappers. She continued to build on her success and began acting in films and on television.

Her fourth and fifth albums proved to be flops, but instead of letting that get to her, she geared all her attention towards acting, securing larger movie roles.

After 2000, Whittaker was silent. The next time her fans saw her was when she voiced a character in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004). She was back in the music scene when I’m 2005.

A SUCCESSFUL MATRIARCH

Everyone knows mothers are superheroes. Many moms have been seen running into burning buildings or lifting cars to save their kids, and this has happened in real life.

Whittaker is one of them. She has two daughters named Tiffany and Sanai. You can see her love for her children in her social media posts.

Recently on Instagram, she shared a picture of Sanai, her youngest, looking beautiful while posing in a casual getup. The caption proudly stated that the girl would be attending college next year.

Last September, she posted a shot of her first daughter in celebration of Daughter’s Day, showing just how deep their bond goes. When she’s not busy gushing over her daughters, Whittaker can be found doting on her grandkids, both of whom have also made appearances on her social media feeds.

Whittaker, who has been married to Highland Park Mayor DeAndreWindom since August 2013, is also a faithful wife. They got married in the Cayman Islands, and fans were blessed with pictures from the events when Windom shared them on Facebook.

One featured the couple in their wedding clothes walking on a beach. They were very happy.

HER NOT-SO-SECRET IDENTITY

Whittaker can rap, act, and nurture, and her experiences over the years have helped shape her into a woman wise beyond her years and equipped with a visionary mindset.

The artiste remained under the radar for many years while she held the role of overseer at the School of Hip Hop in Los Angeles and Detroit.

Whittaker got the idea for the school when she was at one of the low points of her life, a time when the hip-hop world was changing, and she was having problems finding her feet.

She tried to enroll her children in a school that taught Hip Hop, but couldn’t find one. The problem was obvious to her, so she decided to fix it.

Most recently, Whittaker has been getting some screen time as one of the characters in the famous hit TV series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” a program that creatively bridges the gap between newer and older generations, something she is also dedicated to doing.