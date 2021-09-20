GMB viewers mortified as Richard Madeley makes geography blunder in awkward gaffe

Richard Madeley appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday alongside host Susanna Reid to discuss a range of topics including vaccine distribution globally.

Richard and Susanna were joined by Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister, via video link to talk about the global vaccine rollout.

The trio started discussing the best options for distributing vaccines to children, and shipping them elsewhere. However, Richard made a mistake.

While discussing the rollout with Gordon, Richard said: “It’s not just loading these boxes onto plans and flying them out to countries like Africa, we’ve got to have the infrastructure to be able to deliver the jabs haven’t we.”







Gordon added: “Yes we’ve been working on that as well and we’re getting the money to give it to African countries so that they can build up their ability to administer the vaccines not just in the cities but in the rural areas and the small towns.”

Despite the pair discussing an important topic, the minds of viewers immediately went elsewhere as they were left shell-shocked by the comments.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: “Richard! Africa is not a country. It’s a continent! ‘Countries like Africa’ [eye roll emoji].”

Another said: “Jesus Christ. Richard Madeley just called Africa a country on GMB.”

