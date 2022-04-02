Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys gush about the sisterly bond they have formed

The harmony between Alicia Keys Brandi Carlile goes beyond the studio, as the singers revealed they’ve found a genuine sisterhood together.

During a guest-hosting gig on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”Friday’s guest on the daytime talkshow was Keys. Carlile spoke glowingly about her friendship.

“I was telling everybody earlier that we’ve really been only getting to know each other for the last couple years, but we’ve really grown to sort of become sisters,”Carlile shared his thoughts with Keys

Keys told Carlile she feels the same way about the kinship she’s found in their relationship.

“With you, Brandi, I feel like I’ve met somebody that is such a true sister,”Keys answered. “I can call you and say ‘Hey,’ and you can call me and say ‘Hey,’ and we show up for each other. It’s a very rare thing, so I cherish it.”

Keys and Carlile also spoke about their Grammy-nominated partnership “A Beautiful Noise,”A stirring ballad, released October 2020 to inspire voter turnoutfor the 2020 presidential elections. The single is now up for song of the year at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.Also, the singers performed Acoustic performancesListen to the song below “Ellen” show.

“This song, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, is so special,”Carlile: Keys Reflected “I remember you called me, and you said, ‘This song is something so incredible,’ and obviously it was right before election at the time. We were both really trying to find the right moment for it, and could it be something special? And the fact that it’s written, produced, engineered by all women – which is incredible.”

KeysPreviously told USA TODAYThat the song still has relevance after the election is over

“It’s just as powerful now as we continue to see the world around us making us choose to stand up for peace, to stand up for justice, to stand up for the rights that we deserve,” Keys said. “We wanted to use this song to really be that vehicle to remind people: ‘This is your voice, and we can use it to make a beautiful noise.’ ”

More:Alicia Keys recalls ‘Girl on Fire,’ session: “Babe! I think something is happening.”

Carlile shared with Keys that the R&B icon has also had an impact on her children, showing her an adorable home video of her daughters Evangeline, 7, and Elijah, 4, singing Keys’ 2012 hit “Girl on Fire.” While Carlile teased that Keys won’t have to worry about them “winning any Grammys any time soon,” she thanked her for the song’s inspirational tone.

“I just wanted to show that to you because I wanted to tell you how nice it is to hear words like that come out of my kids’ mouths,”Carlile stated. “It really means a lot to me and thank you, that is an empowering message.”

More:Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash will honor Joni Mitchell as MusiCares Persons-of-the Year

Contributing: Ralphie Aversa