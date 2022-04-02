Yep, ​​Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Was Shocked To Learn How Many Parent Trap Fans Work On The Show

The ABC comedy Abbott Elementary,The mockumentary quickly became a success story on television. The mockumentary was a huge success after its December premiere. Fast hit , to the point where it’s now even Conquering competitors from outside The 2022 TV schedule . The stars of stand-up comedy are well-known to fans of movies and television. Lisa Ann Walter, second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti recently spoke out about how it was shocking to work with so many young viewers of the series. The Parent Trap.

The Abbott Elementary Cast Are Fans Of Lisa Ann Walter’s Work In The Parent Trap

Lisa Ann Walter has appeared in many TV shows and movies since her 1995 television debut. However, few of her appearances were before that time. Abbott Elementary are as well known and loved as her work as Chessy in 1998’s The Parent Trap. In a recent interview, The Kelly Clarkson Show Walter shared his surprise to learn that so many children on her new show recognize her from the movie made many years ago.

They recognize me from The Parent Trap, so they think I’m that character. My boss, Quinta Brunson, who created the show and stars in it and is all of 32 years old, she’s like, ‘That is an entire baby that just recognized you from a movie that is 28 years old!’It is a great movie.

The Parent TrapLindsay Lohan (who) starred Recently, a similar act was reenacted Parent Trap Scene ) in the dual roles of twin girls who were separated at birth in Unsane custody arrangements They meet for the first-time at summer camp and quickly become friends. Walter’s Chessy was the long-time housekeeper / surrogate mother to one of the girls, and is incredibly loving, kind, and very observant. Walter may be confused with one of her characters by the young stars. Abbott ElementaryChessy would be a good choice to identify her with.

The biggest surprise about so many children is, of course, their behavior. Abbott ElementaryWalter: The Parent TrapIt is due to how old the movie has been. Even when you add in the fact that some of these kids are young teenagers or pre-teens, the movie is still very relevant. The film celebrated its 23rd birthday. Last summer, it was still in place The Parent Trapat being released 10 years or more before any other AbbottStudents were the first actors to be born.

This just goes to prove how timeless the movie is and how much it is loved by the children who saw it in its original release. There’s no better proof than the fact that many of those now-parents seem to be passing their love for The Parent Trapon to their kids today. And, I’m sure Lisa Ann Walter loves knowing that something she was a part of had such an impact on young lives.

Abbott ElementaryThe series, which stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James, will continue Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.