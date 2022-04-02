The Fast And The Furious: Tyrese Gibson’s Update About The 10th And Final Movie Should Have Fans Hyped

Is this it? After more than 20 years of Fast and FuriousThe blockbuster films are about to be capped off by the tenth installment. It will be split into two parts and star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and other great stars. As the upcoming Action film gets Production is ready Tyrese, a cast member, has an exciting new update.

Tyrese Gibson joined Fast in 2003, when Roman Pearce was in. 2 Fast 2 FuriousHe has since appeared in five movies from the franchise. Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and 2021’s most recent installment, F9: The Fast Saga. He shared the following on his return for the tenth movie. Instagram :

Tyrese Gibson, who was posing next to Vin Diesel & Ludacris, stated that he had just finished the book. F10script “we are officially on some other other shit.”That could also mean many things for the Fast and FuriousFranchise, the best we can draw is that the series will continue to go big with its weirdness.

One fan, @spifftv Inferred that maybe the FastMovie will feature time travel. Other people have guessed everything, including flying to Mars, crossing with the Transformers and going to Heaven. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. The sky is the limit! It’s hard to predict how this franchise will develop. It has to increase the stakes for ten films now.

We don’t know the plot of the upcoming Fast and furiousWe have recently discovered that movies were available at this time. Aquaman’s Jason Momoa will be the bad guy ?, and The Suicide SquadBreakthrough star Daniela Melchior is also a member of the Fast Families . Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Vin Diesel will also be in the film, along with other returning stars like Ludacris, Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and Ludacris.

It’s also fair to say Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Charlize Theron’s Cipher could also reprise their FastOther roles are available. Justin Lin will be the director after helming. F9 along with the 2009, 2011 and 2013 installments, and initially coming aboard for 2006’s Tokyo Drift. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is not expected to return to the main franchise Per a statement from The Rock . Vin Diesel has Johnson was publicly questioned “show up”For the Fast Families in the tenth movie, but we’ll have to wait and see.