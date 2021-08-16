Jungle Cruise Movie Watch Online Free | 2021 Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt on Disney+

Not so often do we get Disney World rides turned into feature films, but ‘Jungle Cruise’ was planned way back in 2004. Following the success of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Walt Disney decided to bring to life one of their most favoured prize projects.

In hopes of changing the future of medicine, Dr Lily Houghton seeks the services of Frank Wolff to help her navigate through the treacherous Amazon in his boat. As expected to be inspired from the actual ‘Jungle Cruise’ ride, the movie guarantees thrill and excitement at every junction.

After a decade of planning, ‘Jungle Cruise’ is finally out in theatres, and here’s how you can watch it online for FREE!

Where to watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie Online?

The American fantasy adventure film made its feature on July 30 and is now available to stream on online platforms. Disney+ naturally owns the rights to stream ‘Jungle Cruise’ online and it has been made available only to those with Premier Access.

Film Jungle Cruise Release date 30 July 2021 Cast Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall IMDB Ratings 6.7/10 Genre Fantasy, Adventure, Fictional Where to watch online? Disney+

How to watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ Online Free on Disney+?

Being a Disney production, ‘Jungle Cruise’ will only be available to stream on all Disney+ associated networks for premium customers. However, a free trial version is also made available where you can watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ online for FREE. Here’s how: