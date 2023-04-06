Super Mario Bros Movie Soundtrack: Music and Score

The movie’s soundtrack, The Super Mario Bros Movie, is being called one of the best. What songs appear in it?

Since 1985’s release of Super Mario Bros, the plumber with the mustache has been accompanied every step of the way by the best music of all gaming.

This is also true for the Super Mario Bros Movie. Its soundtrack blends familiar themes from the games and a variety of pop tunes.

Preview of the plot and release date for Super Mario Bros Movie

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Super Mario Bros Movie soared onto the cinemas.

The film stars Chris Pratt playing the title plumber. It follows Brooklyn-based brothers Mario (Charlie Day), as they attempt to fix a water leak in their home. But, a seemingly simple problem with the main tap turns their lives around when they get transported through a pipe into an unknown world.

Things get complicated when Mario and his brother are separated. Mario will embark on an episode to rescue Luigi, who was taken hostage by Bowser (Jack Black).

In order to find his lost brother, Mario must recruit the help of Mushroom Kingdom’s ruler, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the adventurous Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

Super Mario Bros Movie soundtrack

Mario Bros has a rich history of great music. The new Super Mario Bros Movie includes many big-name tracks from AC/DC, Electric Light Orchestra, and a-ha.

There has been a degree of controversy surrounding The Super Mario Bros Movie’s soundtrack as the original artist behind DK Rap, Grant Kirkhope, isn’t credited in the movie. Instead, the track is listed as “From Donkey Kong 64” in the closing credits.

Kirkhope took to social media in response to his dismay.

Which composer composed this score?

The Super Mario Bros Movie features a collection of licensed tracks, as well as an original score by Brian Tyler, an American composer.

Brian Tyler, a California native, has been writing music for TV shows, films and videogames for 25+ years.

Some of his best-known work has come in the likes of Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1883 and 1923, as well as 2022’s Scream, several entries in the Fast and Furious and Rambo franchises and the video games Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Far Cry 3, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and even The Formula 1 theme.

Brian Tyler used some classic Nintendo themes as part of The Super Mario Bros Movie’s production.

Brian Tyler shared in an Instagram Story that The Super Mario Bros Movie’s soundtrack album will be available on Spotify and Apple Music Friday, April 7.

Super Mario Bros Movie now available Theatres After releasing Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Also, which Barbie doll plays Kate McKinnon? First cast images released for the movie