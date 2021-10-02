Kelly Ripa’s touching birthday tribute to Mark Consuelos is captured by Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's touching birthday tribute to Mark Consuelos is captured by Mark Consuelos
By Tom O'Brien
Saturday, October 2, Mark Consuelos shared the sweetest tribute to his wife, Kelly RipaShe was 51 years old on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl,”Mark, 50, wrote Instagram. “For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’,
The Riverdale actor included in his post adorable photos of himself with the Live with Kelly & Ryan cuddling, acting playful and basking together in the glow of a sunset on a rocky beach.

Kelly shared his thoughts. “Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that’s not just the afterglow talking.”

