Tom Brady’ Slings A New Clip

On Sunday, Tom Brady will be determined to win when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots. This is his former NFL team, which he played for for 20 seasons, before leaving in an acrimonious departure.

But whatever ill will may currently exist between Brady and his former New England coach, Bill Belichick, it doesn’t diminish the impact the flinty football leader had on Brady’s long and successful career.

The latest trailer for the ESPN+ docuseries is now available Tom Brady is the Man in the ArenaThe quarterback thanks Belichick, who taught him. “what he was watching, how I could see the things he saw.”

Brady considers these meetings formative. “It was a really growth stage in my career. It was growth on the field and off the field.”

Told from Brady’s point of view, each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and centers not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them. The formula worked, as Brady appeared in nine Super Bowls while with New England, six of them victories (he’s since added one more win with Tampa Bay).

This docuseries will premiere on ESPN+ in November. The exact date is TBA. Gotham Chopra, Religion of Sports director, produced the series with ESPN, 199 Productions and Chopra.

Check out the video clip.