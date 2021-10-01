Botox and lip fillers BANNED for under 18s in victory for Sun campaign

3

TOUGH laws to protect kids from dodgy cosmetic fillers kick in today in a victory for Central Recorder’s Had Our Fill campaign.

Clinics and salons are now banned from giving Botox and lip fillers to under-18s unless they are for GP-approved medical reasons.

Practitioners failing to check ages could face jail. Many under-18s have tried procedures after watching reality TV stars. Figures show 41,000 had botox last year, and 29,300 had dermal fillers since 2017.

We launched our campaign last year after which MP Laura Trott’s bill went to Parliament.

She said: “I’m proud and relieved children will be protected from dangerous and unnecessary procedures they don’t need and shouldn’t be given. Thanks to Central Recorder for its powerful campaigning.”

Cosmetic procedure register Save Face said it was “beyond delighted” at the new law’s introduction.

The Department of Health said the legislation was aimed at preventing harm from botched procedures, “including mental and physical damage”.

Had Our Fill campaign Britain’s Botox and filler addiction is fuelling a £2.75billion industry. The wrinkle-busting and skin plumping treatments account for 9 out of 10 cosmetic procedures. 50% of women and 40% of men aged 18 to 34 want to plump up their pouts and tweak their faces. Fillers are totally unregulated and incredibly you don’t need to have ANY qualifications to buy and inject them. 83% of botched jobs are performed by people with no medical training, often in unsanitary environments – with devastating results. Women have been left with rotting tissue, needing lip amputations, lumps and even blinded by botched jobs. Despite the dangers, there is no legal age limit for dermal filler, which is why Fabulous has launched Had Our Fill, a campaign calling for: fillers to be made illegal for under 18s

a crackdown on social media sites plugging fillers

a Government-backed central register for practitioners with accredited qualifications We’re working in conjunction with Save Face and are backed by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) and British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS). We want anyone considering a non-surgical cosmetic treatment to be well-informed to make a safe decision. We’ve Had Our Fill of rogue traders and sham clinics – have you?

Ashton Collins, director of cosmetic procedure register Save Face, said: “We have been campaigning for greater protection for young people who are being targeted, exploited, and harmed by unscrupulous practitioners since 2014.

“We are extremely grateful to Laura Trott for taking action on this extremely important issue and it has been a privilege to have been able to offer our support and contribute to her Bill.

“It truly is a monumental step forward which will help safeguard the people most at risk to falling into unsafe hands.”

MPs have previously demanded that lip fillers must be ‘prescription only’ after a damning report called on the government to address the “complete absence” of regulations for botox and fillers.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing said they want customers to have a face-to-face consultation with a medic before any procedures like lip fillers for a mandatory psychological pre-screening.

There are serious risks involved in having lip fillers or botox, with customers often not properly informed by untrained people administering the treatment.

People are at risk of rotting tissue, horrific infections – even blindness, with estimates that 200 people have lost their sight after having fillers.

If too much is injected, or it’s put into the wrong place, it can put pressure on the arteries and cut off the blood supply, which ultimately can cause the affected tissue or organ to die.