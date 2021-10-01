Joe Rogan pushes conspiracy theory that Joe Biden got fake Covid booster

Joe Rogan’s latest conspiracy theory is that another Joe –Biden if you’ve heard of him – didn’t actually get his third dose of the coronavirus vaccine live on TV.

Biden was filmed answering questions from reporters about the pandemic at a live press conference earlier this week, while he casually got his booster shot, but Rogan said he didn’t buy it.

Speaking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, he speculated: “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television.

“What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he like gets it and faints? Like, because people have had very bad reactions like in the moment for whatever reason.”

It is not the first time the podcaster has shared some pretty iffy views about the vaccine. He has recently compared vaccine passports to dictatorships and has said it is not necessary for young people.

He has peddled dangerous “treatments” for the virus and has even shared a video comparing the vaccine to the Holocaust – a simile that always goes down well.

Meanwhile, his guest former CIA officer Mike Baker joined in with the speculation about Biden:

“When I watched it on TV… all I could think of, was this was performance art. So the next stop of performance art would be like not giving him the booster but just giving him a shot.”

“They give you the shot, and then they’ll say stick around for 10 or 15 minutes. They want to make sure you don’t, you know, fall down,” he added. “So, I agree because every other step of the way with any president, they’re so careful…about the messaging, the optics, the security issues related to it.”

“It would be not unheard of, let’s put it that way,” he added. (It would be).

Pleasant blokes.