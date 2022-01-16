Boris Johnson latest news: PM apologises to Queen after aides held party as Labour’s Keir Starmer blasted a ‘hypocrite’

BORIS Johnson said sorry to the Queen after aides held a Downing Street tear-up on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

The raucous bash saw staff haul a suitcase full of wine to No10 as Wilfred’s swing was also broken, despite the Government being in mourning and the country under Covid restrictions.

Meanwhile, Labour’s leader Sir Keir Starmer has been branded ‘hypocrite’ after being pictured drinking beer during lockdown.

He was standing in front of others, holding a beer in his hand, when he was seen through a window.

A Tory source said: “Sir Keir has spent the past two months criticising people for doing the exact same thing he’s been doing himself.

“He is an absolute hypocrite.”

