Why Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of The Show’s Most Popular Catchphrase

Few shows are capable of reaching the status as cult classics and have succeeded. Each character (and their respective actors) They have become a comic icon. However, Schitt’s CreekIt is definitely on the coveted list. Dan Levy’s Debut series that won an award This hilarious tale about the Rose family’s rich to poor story is full of funny jokes. It has also inspired many catchphrases that have become popular with fans. While it’s certainly a good sign when a show is quotable, Levy apparently isn’t a huge fan of the series’ most popular catchphrase, and he’s revealed the exact reason why that’s the case.

The last season of Schitt’s Creek dropped over a year ago, but fans are still reveling in the glory that is the duo of Dan Levy’s David and sister Alexis. Fan-made products with Levy’s face followed by one of his many memorable quotes are All over Amazon and Etsy , but it’s one line in particular that might just “haunt him for the rest of his life” – “Ew, David,” which was uttered throughout the series by Annie Murphy’s Alexis Rose.

During an appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live , Dan Levy explained why he isn’t too thrilled about fans quoting the “Ew, David”Line so often. His reasoning is understandable. This is the essence of what the The Happiest SeasonThe star said exactly:

It has resulted in a tagline that will stay with me for the rest my life. You don’t want to hear ‘Ew’ shouted at your most vulnerable moments.

This is especially funny because neither Dan Levy or David Rose do anything that would be considered worthy of an award. “Ew.”Alexis is a bit (okay, very!) dramatic. She says the word to basically anything that costs less than a Prada bag and uses it when acknowledging something that she can’t do in heels; it’s pretty much the opposite of Paris Hilton’s “That’s hot.” Actually, Alexis Rose would probably have fit in pretty well with Paris and her posse if she had been around in 2005 and, well, actually existed.

She is also a great friend. “Ews”, she uses David’s name practically whenever she can. There are plenty of compilations of scenes in which she refers to her brother unnecessarily, and it’s amazing that something that simple can be so funny. It’s no wonder the combination of the two exclamations have become the best known catchphrase from the series.

But what really makes the usage of the phrase is David’s reaction to them. Dan Levy has a lot of talent, and his ability create funny facial expressions is a great asset. In a way, it’s pretty fitting that the actor, like his character, doesn’t appear to love having “Ew, David”His way.