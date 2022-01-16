Strip Club Reveals Antonio Brown’s New Career Change

After he protested his coach’s decision to make him play, he was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had taken his jersey off the field in protest of his coach making him wear it. Antonio BrownHe has added a new dimension to his career, rapping. He recorded a hip hop track at Sapphire Strip Club and seems content to pursue new passions outside of football.

Antonio Brown is the Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Page SixBrown was quick to point out the ex-footballer seemed to have a great time at the club, smiling and happy to take pictures with everyone who asked. Brown had previously released the track. “Whole Lotta Money”The track was restored to regular rotation in 2020.

Ava Louise, a woman who claimed Brown had sex with her before he was fired for his histrionics, was also kept on alert. They made sure she was kept out, possibly preventing any further drama between them.

Hip Hop Hooray

Brown, while it may seem like he is currently unemployed, has been hard at work trying to improve other areas of his career. Brown was seen filming a fancy music video for his album. “Whole Lotta Money”He was last seen on track. He was also seen at some high profile events like celebrating Misa Hylton’s birthday with some family members.

While it may appear that Brown has taken a big hit due to the football collapse, the man does not seem content with resting on his laurels. He has much more to his sleeve. It remains to be seen how the hip-hop career will fare, but one thing is certain. This man is not to be underestimated, regardless of how difficult things might seem right now.

Check out these Trending News

Kanye West ‘Back In Angry Mode’Sources Claim Kim Kardashian’s Julia Fox Romance

Latest Update On Kris Jenner’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Indicates She’s Ready To Settle

Dubai Princess Wins More Than $720 Million in Divorce from Sheikh Amid Affair and Blackmail Allegations

Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife

Sarah Ferguson’s Latest Move – Royal Experts Believe Prince Andrew is Being Abandoned by Sarah Ferguson