Boris Johnson announces covid – Facemask rules to REAIN, but covid passports are axed in weeks because PM fights for job

Boris Johnson is doomed according to all the laws and gravity of political gravity

Trevor Kavanagh has written this comment piece

BY all the laws of political gravity, Boris is doomed – clinging by his fingertips until Dominic Cummings chooses to finish him off with hobnailed boots.

Even a barrage “red meat” policies to tempt unhappy voters is unlikely to save this Prime Minister.

The most outstanding politician of our time will pay a heavy price for an ill-timed BYOB party.

It’s all his own fault, of course. He ignored all rules of survival and made up his own rules, refusing to listen to the best advice from trusted allies.

Just as he saved his life from the pandemic, he will be evicted.

As soon as the last Covid shackles have been broken, the shortest Downing Street reign will be over. The economy will then burst with the fastest recovery rate in Europe.

BoJo’s many enemies in the Tory party and elsewhere, especially the Remainiacs, the Whitehall Blob and the BBC, are already licking their lips.

These MPs will be joined by Red Wall MPs, who are indebted to him for their seats in Parliament.

They may feel unrestrained joy. It might also be fleeting.