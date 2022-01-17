Robbie Williams claims he was once targeted by a hitman hired to kill him

Robbie Williams stated that a hitman was once hired by him to kill him.

The popstar claimed that threats to his life were made at the heights of his fame.

“That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous,”He said.

Robbie Williams, British pop star, made the shocking revelation that he was once the victim of a hitman who was hired by him to kill him.

The 47-year-old musician — who enjoyed a successful music career as both a solo artist as well as a member of the British boyband Take That — said the threats against his life began at the height of his fame.

“I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before,”Williams spoke The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid. “It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.”

Williams later claimed that Williams was once in his career at the time. “Michael Jackson-style famous.”

“I became famous when I was 17, doing a boy band when I was 16, the boy band took off,”He told the outlet.

“When I was 21 I left and then I had a solo career, sold 80 million albums, held the record for the most tickets sold in a day for a tour and blah, blah, blah…”





Robbie Williams, Take That.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images







Williams discussed the effect of his fame on his mental state.

“Extreme fame and extraordinary success meet with anxiety



depression



mental illness. There are several levels of fame. He said the first is “fuck”

“There’s a couple more I can’t remember but the fourth one is ­acceptance. You sort of rally against your privacy being taken away from you and you rally against it by trying to be normal, trying to be normal but also I’m gonna be small so people don’t beat you up. Like, ‘I’m a dickhead, don’t hurt me.'”

Williams — who now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children — said that he still doesn’t enjoy meeting strangers.

“Thinking about it actually gives me anxiety. It’s a trigger,”He said.