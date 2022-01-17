Pitch Film Fund 2022 Unveils Winners – Global Briefs

Pitch Film Fund 2022 Unveils Winners

EXCLUSIVEAs the Pitch Film Fund 2022 Award Winners, a nativity story was revealed as well as an environmental project that demonstrates our disregard for our planet. Maternal – a story of protection and family – winning the Lucy Scher Award. The winners of the fund which has been running since 2009 will be handed £40,000 ($55,000) to spend on developing their short films. Irish writer Denise Deegan’s The Innkeeper, which retells the story of the Nativity through the eyes of a seven-year old girl, won the Comedy Award and Finnish newcomer Silva Kuusniemi took home the Drama gong for Sharp about environmental activists in Finland. Eva Edo, a UK-based environmental activist, won the Lucy Scher award. MaternalThe story of family and protection, “” was the winner. Lewis Rose and Tom Cozens were also finalists. Gbemisola Ikumelo, a comedy writer who won the BAFTA, and Charlotte Bogard Macleod, a FilmFour executive were among the judges. Luke Walton, the Pitch Director, stated that judges “could see the relevance of issues in both our winning concepts – homelessness and environmental care – but also chose these two in particular for the way they had developed their storylines.”

Big Zuu To Star In UKTV Sitcom

Big Zuu’s Big Eats Big Zuu, the star of Big Zuu, will appear alongside him in his first scripted production People Just Do Nothing’s Hugo Chegwin is seen in a UKTV channel Dave comedy. Big Zuu’s non-scripted show in which he travels the nation in his food van is one of Dave’s most popular of recent years and Sneakerhead Mulenga, who is a part-time entrepreneur, will be seen as Mulenga in a sitcom about workplace life that shines light on the young working world in Britain. The show is set in a fictional Peterborough location called Sports Depot. Gillian Roger Park, BAFTA Scotland’s new talent writer, is producing the three-part comedy. People do nothing indie Roughcut Television.

Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Launches Formats Division

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s indie HiddenLight Productions has launched a formats division and won its first commission from UK network Channel 4. HLP Studios will “bring HiddenLight’s ethos to formats and popular factual,”According to the outfit: Superbrands It was its debut. The show will shine a light on iconic British brands such as Kellogg’s, Heinz, Walkers and Guinness. HiddenLight, which was launched by Sam Branson & the Clintons in 2020, has been commissioned by YouTube. If I could tell you one thing and Apple TV+’s Gutsy Women.