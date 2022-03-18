Blue Bayou Closed At Disneyland As Part of Larger Refurbs and Guest Shares Photos ‘Depressing’Before Closing

Most people would agree that Pirates of the Caribbean was a good movie. Disneyland’s best attraction . Most people will agree that Blue Bayou is one of Disneyland’s best restaurants. The food is good and has improved with the recent menu updates. However, the best thing about the Blue Bayou restaurant is the fact that it’s located within Pirates of the Caribbean. Unfortunately, due to the ride’s current refurbishment, the restaurant’s ambiance has taken a pretty big hit.

These are the people who love to visit theme parks. Construction walls , Every park has its problems. You might think Pirates of the Caribbean would be able to escape this fate because the attraction is indoors. The construction walls in this instance are inside the Blue Bayou and block view from diners. One person can. Twitter says, it’s a depressing looking place to eat now.

obviously it makes sense with pirates being refurbed as of two days ago, but blue bayou looks so.. depressing 😫 pic.twitter.com/om3CRMopThMarch 15, 2022 Learn more

It won’t look like this for too long, as the Blue Bayou is scheduled to be closed for refurbishment as well in about a month. Although no date has been given for the reopening of the ride (assuming that the restaurant will be closed), the refurbishment work will likely be completed by the summer.

It’s understandable that the walls need to go up if work is being done. However, the Blue Bayou can only see part of the attraction. Although it would have been great if work could have begun elsewhere, the view from the restaurant would not be obstructed until the time comes to close the restaurant.

Refurbishments are required to prevent rides from being shut down unexpectedly. It’s no fun when a marquee attraction like Pirates of the Caribbean goes down, but it needs to happen now and then.

Although it is sensible to repair the Blue Bayou at exactly the same time as the ride, closing down the restaurant could actually prove to be more costly for the park. While it is true that the park may be losing more money by closing the restaurant, Disneyland offers a wide variety of delicious food , if you’re looking for a fine dining experience at Disneyland Park, there simply aren’t many options . The Blue Bayou is the closest thing you can get to Disneyland, so it’s a must-have. There are many other great attractions throughout Disneyland, even though Pirates has closed.