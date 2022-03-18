Meghan Markle news: ‘Friendless Prince Harry & Duchess have ‘only one other left’ after turning their backs on royals

MEGHAN Markle, Prince Harry “only have each other” after they turned their backs on The Firm according to a royal expert.

Katie Nicholl, Royal correspondent and author, says that the couple’s determination and will to leave the Royal Family and cross the pond proves their love and solidarity together.

Katie told OK!: “In only four years they’ve been on an extraordinary journey, making such huge decisions.

“But as Harry said, they are in it together, as a team,” adds Katie.

“When you think about what they’ve turned their backs on, what they’ve given up and particularly the sacrifices Harry has made, it’s just as well they’re such a strong unit because they’ve only really got each other.

“Meghan’s only family connections are with her mother Doria, and Harry’s ties with his family are hanging by a thread.”

Nigel Cawthorne (royal author) agreed. He said that The Dukes and Duchesses may have been strengthened as a royal pair by their solitude.

For the most recent news and gossip, visit our Meghan Markle live blog…