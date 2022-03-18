Meghan Markle news: ‘Friendless Prince Harry & Duchess have ‘only one other left’ after turning their backs on royals

MEGHAN Markle, Prince Harry “only have each other” after they turned their backs on The Firm according to a royal expert.
Katie Nicholl, Royal correspondent and author, says that the couple’s determination and will to leave the Royal Family and cross the pond proves their love and solidarity together.
Katie told OK!: “In only four years they’ve been on an extraordinary journey, making such huge decisions.
“But as Harry said, they are in it together, as a team,” adds Katie.
“When you think about what they’ve turned their backs on, what they’ve given up and particularly the sacrifices Harry has made, it’s just as well they’re such a strong unit because they’ve only really got each other.
“Meghan’s only family connections are with her mother Doria, and Harry’s ties with his family are hanging by a thread.”
Nigel Cawthorne (royal author) agreed. He said that The Dukes and Duchesses may have been strengthened as a royal pair by their solitude.
What salary could Meghan make based on her degree
Experts starting at WellBox have exclusively revealed the potential earnings of each royal family member from Meghan to Prince William based on their university degrees.
Prince William ranks first as the royal with the potential for highest earnings – based on his university degree – graduating with an MA in Geography.
If the prince were born into a different family, he may have instead become a commercial surveyor or environmental consultant, with the potential to earn up to £115,000 a year.
In second place is Meghan Markle who in 2003, earned her bachelor’s degree with a double major in theater and international studies from Northwestern’s School of Communication.
If Meghan was to go into theatre & international relations then she could earn around £31,000 – £50,000 plus a year.
The Results
- Prince William – MA in Geography = earning £50,000 £115,000+ a year.
- Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – BA in Theatre & International Relations = earning £31,000 – £50,000+ a year.
- Kate Middleton – MA in History of Art = earning £30,000 – £70,000+
- Charles, Prince of Wales – MA in History, Archaeology, Anthropology = earning £22,000 – £41,000+ per year
Public display of Kate’s portraits
The Duchess will be displaying portraits of herself taken for her 40th Birthday in public places near her heart.
The shots, by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, will feature in four venues linked to Kate’s childhood and her relationship with Prince William from next Tuesday.
They include the Middletons’ family church in Pangbourne, Berks, and St Andrews University, where the couple met.
One will be displayed at the Oriel Mon Museum on the island of Anglesey, where they lived as newlyweds.
Reading Museum will also display one.
They are part of the National Portrait Gallery’s Coming Home project.
Could this be a clue to the future?
The Invictus Games are clearly close to Prince Harry’s heart and in 2017 he picked the Toronto event to formally introduce Meghan Markle to the world as his girlfriend.
Meghan made an intriguing choice in her outfit for a Canadian tennis tournament. This may have suggested that Meghan has future plans.
The pair of jeans she wore with ballet pumps and blue jeans were teamed with a white shirt made by Misha Nonoo.
Many were curious about the reason for the $185 shirt. Then it became clear that the piece was called “husband shirt”.
Harry and Meghan weren’t engaged at that time. Many wondered if Harry was wearing the shirt to signal what was coming.
The Daily Mail even noted it was “perhaps a subtle indication by Meghan that she won’t be a single lady for much longer”.
Harry could be disrespectful to Kate by using memoir
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claims there there are concerns that both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall could be disrespected in Prince Harry’s upcoming book.
Ms Schofield stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be coming to celebrate the life Prince Philip’s birthday at the end this month. She said that she was certain that the Royal Family would make every effort to make sure they were secure and safe.
“This is a silly excuse to not go out and meet the Queen.
“I interviewed Richard Fitzwilliams and he spoke to me about how arrogant it was to release this book in the Queen’s Jubilee Year that we are expecting at the end.
“There are concerns about Harry disrespecting Camilla and God forbid, disrespecting perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge.”
Prince Harry will “avoid criticising Queen’s memoirs”
According to a royal expert, Prince Harry will not criticize the Queen in his forthcoming memoir.
Biographer, close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and co-author of Harry’s unofficial biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie told the Royal Obsessed podcast that Harry’s book will not be critical of the Queen, but would rather celebrate her life.
He said: “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book]This can be interpreted as a negative attitude towards the Queen and her reign. He really wants to celebrate her life, his relationship with her, in that book.
“I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story, and of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.
“I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”
Meghan Markle’s sister was banned from Twitter
After allegedly harassing Meghan Markle for years, Meghan Markle’s sister was banned from Twitter.
Twitter banned Samantha Markle’s Twitter account because she allegedly tried to evade a ban that the social media platform had issued in 2019. Three years after her account @sammymarkle was suspended, her second account @TheMarkleSammy was banned from Twitter.
Douglas Kahle was Samantha’s lawyer and denied the allegations. He claimed that Buzzfeed had hacked the account and that Buzzfeed’s tweets were ‘photo-shopped.
“Ms. Markle’s email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client,” Kahle told BuzzFeed.
“Due to the urgency of this matter, we are still investigating,”He added.
Thomas Markle prevented Meghan Black from being identified by a doctor
Thomas Markle claimed that he stopped a doctor identifying Meghan Black on her Birth Certificate.
His objection was that his daughter should be identified as mixed-race.
Karl Larsen, a celebrity photographer, recorded Mr Markle in a YouTube clip. He explained how he argued to have the certificate given to him as mixed-race.
“I even had to argue with the doctor, and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate because he wanted to mark down ‘Black,’”Mr Markle stated.
“I had no problem with Black or white, but in my mind, it should have been mixed.”
Pippa Middleton was ‘concerned’ and did not invite Meg to her Wedding
A royal expert claimed that Pippa Midton was worried about Meghan Markle “overshadow”Her wedding day.
Judy Wade, royal correspondent and author, said to People magazine that Meghan Markle had just begun dating Prince Harry at the time. Pippa was worried Meg would be upset. “upstage her”.
Instead, Pippa had The Duchess Sussex as her matron-of-honor.
Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the authors of Finding Freedom, claim that Meghan had intended to attend the entire day.
They wrote: “Harry & Meghan agreed that she could not possibly turn up to the church, only 50 metres from a specially arranged pen for media after such a scandalous cover story.
“They were concerned that their arrival could create a media circus even though they took every precaution. Now they have no doubt it would.
“Meghan’s church outfit and Philip Treacy hat would have to be worn another time.”
Prince Harry accused by ‘behaving as a child’
One royal expert has criticised Prince Harry for “behaving like children” and refusing to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.
It has been confirmed that Prince Harry will miss the Duke Of Edinburgh’s memorial service.
Royal biographer Angela Levin has hit out at Harry’s decision, saying he is acting like a “child.”
The Daily Mail reported that she said: “It’s all about ‘me, me, me’ rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares. He’s behaving like a child stamping his feet.”
Ms Levin continued: “What they won’t do, is if he goes out with his friends he gets security. He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”
The Daily Mail reports that his lawyers claimed that they had he “does not feel safe coming from across the Atlantic.”
Thomas Markle admits arguing with doctor over daughter’s race
He stated the birth certificate gave options only for ‘Black’ or ‘White’, but not ‘mixed.
Markle said in his podcast that he hosts with long-time friend, Karl Larsen: “He wanted to mark down Black. In my mind it should have been marked ‘Mixed’.
He went on to confirm a piece she wrote in an essay for Elle UK in 2016. In the essay Meghan talks about a census report she had to fill in in the seventh grade (12-13 year-olds) that included ethnicity.
She wrote: “You could only choose one, but that would be to choose one parent over the other — and one half of myself over the other […] I didn’t tick a box.
“I left my identity blank — a question mark, an absolute incomplete — much like how I felt. When I went home that night, I told my dad what had happened. He said the words that have always stayed with me: ‘If that happens again, you draw your own box.”
Thomas Markle joins forces with his eldest daughter to sue the Meghan
Samantha Markle has filed a lawsuit in Florida against her younger half-sister due to claims made in the Oprah interview last year.
Meghan mentioned her older half-sibling saying they were ‘virtually strangers’.
Thomas Markle said in his podcast launched with his friend and paparazzo, Karl Larsen: “I’ve been trying for four years now to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face.
“I haven’t seen them face-to-face and I haven’t seen my grandchildren.”
Sussexes face stark warning
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued with a stark warning about ‘knocking’ the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess’ relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly been strained for a number of years and came to a head during an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
Royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliam has now had his say on the matter describing the Sussexes behavior as being “destructive”.
He said: “Whatever future they want, they’re completely unpredictable in my opinion, don’t keep knocking the British Royal Family.
“Don’t keep knocking your family, which it is. They have a very destructive side, and Oprah showed that very clearly.”
Former Invictus Games trialist killed fighting in Ukraine
A Ukrainian, former participant in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, has been killed fighting against Russia’s invasion.
In a statement, on The Invictus Games website, it was confirmed that former trialist Serhii Karaivan died on Sunday.
His former team manager paid tribute to Mr Karaivan’s “sense of humour, professionalism, patriotism and sports endeavours”.
Prince Harry and William are being casted for the final season of The Crown
The Crown is casting Prince William and Harry for its final season on Netflix – and YOUR son could land one of the parts.
While the hit period drama is looking for young actors, there’s a chance a newcomer could land a regal role if they bare a striking resemblance to either Prince when they were 16-20 years old.
The official casting call reads: “Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series The Crown is searching for two exceptional young actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry in the next series.
“These are significant roles in the award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Please see photographs for reference.”
The casting call included a head shot of both Prince William and Harry at that age and a picture of the brothers together.
Charles feared of an ‘excoriating takedown’
Central Recorder last month revealed how Charles had told aides he was worried his younger son’s book would be an “excoriating takedown” of his wife — particularly in the early years of their romance.
A source said: “There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.
“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.
“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.”
The source added Charles is “deeply protective of Camilla” and the “last thing he needs” is an “excoriating takedown of her at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts” – after his mother announced she would one day be Queen.
Harry promised his book would examine the ‘highs and lows’
Harry promised to examine the “highs and lows” of his extraordinary life as a royal.
News of the tell-all tome was said to have blindsided his family as they had no idea it was being written.
And it has been a particular headache for Charles and Camilla as many worried he would dish the dirt on his turbulent relationship with the duchess.
Camilla entered Harry and Prince William’s lives shortly before their mother died and the trio endured a series of ups and downs.
Royal biographer Angela Levin said she believed Harry could blame his stepmother for his mental health problems in a “spiteful attack” for “stealing” Charles from Diana.
Prince Harry ‘WON’T criticise Queen’ & will ‘celebrate’ close relationship
It had been feared the Duke of Sussex might be “disrespectful” towards Her Majesty during her Platinum Jubilee year, but Omid Scobie has insisted he will instead “celebrate” their close relationship.
Friend of Meghan’s Omid, who penned Megxit biography Finding Freedom, has claimed it will do quite the opposite.
He told the Royally Obsessed podcast: “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.
“He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book.
“I think as much as the press want this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.
“Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.
“I think for people expecting that warts and all moment, it’s not going to happen. That said, it’s still going to be fascinating.”
Meghan would not receive special treatment
Star chef, Richard Corrigan, who has prepared food for many members of the Royal Family has said, unlike the Queen, Meghan would have to pay for her meal.
He told Richard Eden, Daily Mail’s Diary Editor: “I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course. And I’ll cook for anyone, but let me just say, some people will have to pay”.
When asked about Prince Harry’s wife, he said: “I’d let her in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don’t think so.”
BBC agrees to pay Princess Diana’s private secretary ‘substantial’ sum in damages
The BBC have agreed to pay Princess Diana’s private secretary a “substantial sum” in damages over the Martin Bashir Panorama interview scandal.
Patrick Jephson – who aided the Princess of Wales from 1988 to 1996 – said the journalist had “seduced and betrayed” her to bare her soul.
The broadcaster said they apologised “unreservedly” to Jephson for the way Bashir obtained the explosive 1995 interview.
A BBC statement said: “The BBC and Commander Patrick Jephson have reached a settlement following publication of the Dyson Report.
“Commander Jephson was the Private Secretary to Diana, Princess of Wales.
“The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales was obtained, which have become apparent as a result of the Dyson Report.
“The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs.
“The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him.”
Royal family mark St Patrick’s Day with throwback picture
The Royal Family have marked St Patrick’s Day with a throwback picture of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and The Queen.
It was taken in 1995 with the royals alongside the Irish guards following the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock presentation.
