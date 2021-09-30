Bloody Marys can help with hangovers

There are many variations of a classic bloody mary, but its core ingredients generally consist of vodka, tomato juice, hot sauce, salt, black pepper, lime juice, and a decorative and delicious garnish to top it off (via After Drink). Although a bloody mary won’t cure a hangover by itself, a few of its non-alcoholic components may be helpful.

You may find the quick relief you need in the tomato juice in a Bloody Mary. Tomatoes are a great source of vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium (via Eat This, Not That!. Potassium contains electrolytes, which are important in order to adequately rehydrate ourselves — particularly if your symptoms include nausea and vomiting. The spices that are used to make a bloody Mary may also help us stay awake and alert. Alvin Seymore, the head bartender at D.C.’s St. Regis Hotel, says, “A good bloody mary arouses the senses. You may still have that hangover, but you’ll be able to function because you woke up” (via The Washington Post).

When it comes to hangovers, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says the only real cure is to give it time and to be mindful of drinking in moderation. A glass of tomato juice can be a great option if you need relief from a pounding headache.

There is help for those who are struggling with addiction. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).