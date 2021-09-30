‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Episode 3: Dalmatian Is Revealed

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 3, “Group B Premiere,” which aired September 29 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” Let the dog out. Season 6’s 3rd episode featured Tyga, hip-hop star who had previously performed under the Dalmatian costume.

Nick Cannon, host of the show, stated that he was able to figure it out quickly. But none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong picked Reggie Bush. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg correctly identified Kevin Hart. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were able to guess a rapper but they thought it was Nelly.

Tyga as Dalmatian sang “Beautiful,” by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams. His clue package and costume were heavily influenced by football imagery and football imagery.

“As a kid, I always visualized my success,” Tyga said in his “Masked Singer” package. “Growing up, there wasn’t really a playbook for my game, so I had to make my own. I remember when I was 12, I saved up money and went out and bought my own gear. I just became obsessed with practicing every day. I mean I always wanted to play in the big leagues, and then I met one of the biggest players in the game. And the rest is history. I always felt like I was the underdog. So I’m here doing something totally different just to prove that. But enough practice, I can do anything.”

Tyga said he chose the Dalmatian costume because “I always feel like I’m the underdog. And tonight is going to be a dogfight. So I had to go with my favorite dog, the Dalmatian!”

Tyga (Dalmatian) joined Toni Braxton (Pufferfish), Vivica A. Fox (Mother Nature) and Dwight Howard (Octopus) as the next celebrity to be unmasked on Season 6 of “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 6 with 16 contestants, and the return of a studio audience for the first time since the pandemic began. This season’s costumes include Baby, Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Mallard, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pepper, Pufferfish, Queen of Hearts and Skunk.

Season 6 contestants have received a total 85 Grammy Nominations. 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations. 12 Emmy Nominations. 12 Razzie Award Nominations. Two Super Bowl appearances.

The show’s panelists will once again compete for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won the last two times) — and in week one, all of the panelists’ final guesses were also their first impressions. Jeong entered episode three with a point ahead of everyone else.

As for Dalmatian, Thicke’s first impression was Nelly. McCarthy Wahlberg chose Steve Harvey. Jeong picked Reggie Bush. Scherzinger named “one of the Lils” for her first impression. None of the contestants gained points.

Also new this season, a “Take It Off” buzzer will allow the show’s panelists to prematurely demand a celebrity remove their mask, if they’re convinced they know who it is. They’ll get two extra points toward the Golden Ear tally if they’re right. If they’re wrong, they’ll be “severely punished.”

Here were the other contestants and their performances on night three:

Queen of Hearts, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Queen of Hearts

Song: “Born This Way,” by Lady Gaga

Strength: “Pulling heartstrings.”

Weakness: “Standing still.”

Why ‘Queen of Hearts’?: “I just feel like the world is so noisy, so I’m here to be a big old blaring, blastin’ megaphone of heart.”

Voice-over: “They say if you follow your heart, it’s going to lead you on some amazing adventures. I’m pretty excited to do things on this stage that I’ve never thought I’d do. But the truth is, I have spent my entire life learning to champion my own heart. Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of warmth in my household. I left home when I was pretty young, and it was definitely scary at times. But I was determined to never turn back. I’m grateful to the hardships that I’ve overcome, because they’ve made me who I am. All of our hearts are destined to be broken. It’s what we do with the pieces that make us extraordinary.”

Panel guesses: Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Renee Zellweger

Mallard, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Mallard

Song: “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” by Big & Rich

Strength: “Minding his own business.”

Likes: “Counting bills.”

What is it like inside this costume?: “Well, normally I don’t dress this fancy. But with a face like this, I’m used to disguising it.”

Voice-over: “I may be living the high life — best-selling book, platinum album — but that was not always the case. I guess growing up the way we did, you’re always hustling. One of my first businesses was selling worms. And then I found the human juke box on a school bus. This is how the human jukebox works: You’ve got to put a quarter in the armpit, and then I can sing. The girls really liked the entertainer on the bus. So tonight, in my mind, I’m still that little kid on the high school bus, just singing for a quarter.”

Panel guesses: Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus

Cupcake, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Cupcake

Song: “Heatwave,” by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas

Weakness: “Can’t hide emotions.”

Likes: “Air time.”

How are you feeling?: “Well, I was supposed to be here with some other sweet things, but now I’m all alone.”

Voice-over: “Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m here! It’s ‘The Masked Singer’! It’s been a long time since I’ve been solo. I’m used to sharing the spotlight. I’m doing ‘The Masked Singer’ with a real purpose. Someone I love just got some news about their health. Food always makes me feel better, why not dress up like a cupcake to cheer them up. I think this is going to be so much fun. And if it brightens up their day, that will be the icing on the cupcake.”

Panel guesses: Whoopi Goldberg, RuPaul, Jennifer Holliday, Roberta Flack, Leslie Jones, Tina Turner

Banana Split, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Banana Split

Song: “A Million Dreams,” by Pink

Strength: “Finding their marks.”

Weakness: “Attracts mice.”

Have you worked together before? [Split] “Well, we don’t work together all the time, but I think when we have worked together in the past, we’ve worked really well.” [Banana] “Well, actually, banana is good by itself.”

Voice-over: “[Banana] We’re so excited to be here because it’s so unexpected. Hollywood’s a small town, but there are times where it can make you feel small. [Split] I went to school with big dreams and did what most people do when they arrive in this city. Got a day job. Which I quit when I thought I got my big break, only to have to beg for it back. [Banana] There’s no such thing as an overnight success. [Split] The key was finding a collaborator who sticks with me through the sweet and sour. And shares my same wacky dreams. [Banana] Which makes every moment that much more delicious.”

Panel guesses: J. Lo and Mark Antony and Chris Martin and Gwyneth Patrow, Katharine MacPhee, David Foster, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling