Darth Vader looks as murderous and emo as ever in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Image (Photo).

One of the strangest things about Disney+ is the fact that it will be a virtual reality experience. “Star Wars”Television shows “Obi-Wan Kenobi”The reason it will be returning Hayden Christensen to Darth Vader is because of the fact that it will include Hayden Christensen. We don’t know how the hell that will even work (more on that in a moment), but we do have a better idea of how the hell it will LookGratitude to a new image by “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Spoiler alert, however; It’s not much to go on. Our Darth (shut-up, Obi Wan called him that) is in a Star Wars-esque room with steam fogging.

Although we don’t know where it is, our educated guess would be that it is inside Fortress Vader. This is the haunted castle Vader lives within on Planet Mustafar. “Rogue One”). The castle has a weird and convoluted backstory fleshed out in the comics, but the main thing you need to know is that it’s built on the ruins of an old Sith temple and is a place of concentrated Dark Side power. Also, it’s the birthplace of one of the worst puns in human history, seriously whoever came up with it ought to apologize to the world.

Anyway, earlier we mentioned that we can’t figure out how the hell this is even gonna work. Here’s why: In “Star Wars: A New Hope,” when Obi-Wan and Darth Vader have their lightsaber duel, here’s the dialogue:

Darth VaderWe finally meet again. The circle is now complete. I was just a learner before I left. Now, *I* am the master.

Obi-Wan:Darth Vader is the master of evil.

Now, when Obi-Wan was still lying to Luke about the Darth-Anakin connection/when George Lucas hadn’t yet changed his mind about it, it seemed pretty clear that this dialogue referred back to Obi-Wan’s earlier description of “a pupil of mine until he turned to evil.” Obi-Wan, by implication, hadn’t encountered Vader since that betrayal.

And the next “Star Wars”Media have made it clear that Vader was talking about the final battle between Obi Wan (or Anakin Skywalker) before Obi Wan went into exile. “Revenge of the Sith.”

Vader was actually announced for the first time in fact. “Obi-Wan,” our assumption was that Vader’s gonna be tooling around on his own journey, possibly setting up stuff for potential future “Star Wars” TV shows, and only tangentially connect back to whatever it is Obi-Wan’s up to. Oni-Wan might sense a disturbance, Vader could sense it. “a presence…”You can say what you want, but they never fight again.

We were doubtful when we saw the concept art last year. Now we’re basically trying to keep our brain from melting over the continuity problems a never-before-discussed third Obi-Wan/Vader duel would create. Thank you Lucasfilm.

Anyway, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”Ewan McGregor plays the title role. You can also find a lot more oTher people, and premieres Disney+ May 25,