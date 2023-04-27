Good Charlotte’s wedding to Sofia Richie will be remembered as a “Cinderella” moment.

It has quickly been established that Sofia Richie’s wedding was You can also find out more about the following: The internet is smitten with the precious moment she shared on stage, performing with Good Charlotte.

The internet’s newest sweetheart, Sofia Richie, got married at the weekend in a pristine ceremony where it would appear that no expense was spared, and the guest list was pretty exclusive.

Richie is the daughter of Lionel Richie and she married Elliot Grainge on April 22, 2020, against a beautiful backdrop of southern France.

Social media has been flooded with clips of the event, both before and after. One video is particularly touching to all 90s baby fans.

Inside Sofia Richie’s iconic Good Charlotte moment

Richie and Grainge’s wedding was stunning, to say the least. The seaside wedding took place in the grounds of an elegant French mansion with a white-themed theme, clear skies and pristine snow. It was everything the couple had hoped for and more.

As the day went on, however, newlyweds appeared to relax and, by evening, there was a party-like atmosphere.

Richie appears on TikTok in a video without any shoes or socks, singing along with Good Charlotte’s hit single, Lifestyles Of the Rich and Famous, from the early 2000s.

Richie’s so-called Cinderella moment was quite the hit with the reception crowd, who bounced alongside the bride in a moment of unadulterated, y2k nostalgia fuelled bliss.

‘Where was my invite?’ Fans react to Sofia Richie and Good Charlotte

Twitter enjoyed watching Richie dancing barefooted to Good Charlotte in what seemed like a fresh timeline refresh.

Twitter’s videos were well received, but many users wished that they had been there with Richie, the Hollywood star, and his band.

“Anyone else wish they were invited to Sofia Richie’s wedding? Lionel Good Charlotte or Good Charlotte’s singing? South of France sun and sea?” Tweeted one jealous user. “Where was my invite?”

“Sofia Richie having the most elegant wedding in South of France and then singing along to lifestyles of the rich and famous with Good Charlotte performing to her is another level”, pointed out another tweeter who admired the influencer‘s versatility.

Maybe this user will be invited to Richie and Grainge’s anniversary celebrations in a few years time:

Richie’s wedding featured another exciting musical guest

Richie’s wedding was not the only event that excited her and her guests. There was another musical guest in attendance, and no, we’re not talking about her father.

As Richie walked down the aisle she was serenaded by Stephen Sanchez, a heartwarming surprise reportedly organized by her then-fiancé.

Sanchez of course sang his 2021 hit, Until I Found You, an adorable love song that has been used countless times to soundtrack romantic clips on TikTok – a song that couldn’t be more fitting for the newlyweds.