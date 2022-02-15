Black Adam Writer Adam Sztykiel to Write, Direct Wonder Twins

“Black Adam” writer Adam Sztykiel is set to write and direct a live-action “Wonder Twins” movie for HBO Max based on the DC characters, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill are producing the project. Details about the project are being kept under wraps.

The “Wonder Twins” centers on an alien sibling duo – Jayna and Zan – who can activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying their catchphrase, “Wonder twin power, activate!” Jayna can transform into any animal, and Zan can transform into water. The duo first appeared in the Hanna-Barbera animated television series of the 1970s, “The All-New Super Friends Hour.” The superpowered sibling duo has also appeared on the animated series “Teen Titans Go!” “The Flash” and “Smallville.”

Sztykiel most recently wrote the film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson in the title role, which will be theatrically released by New Line on July 29. A go-to writer for the studio, Sztykiel has worked on other projects including “Due Date,” “Project X,” “Spy Guys,” “We’re the Millers” and “Rampage.” Sztykiel also served as a writer and producer on “Scoob!” for Warner Animation Group.

