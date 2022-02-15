What Royal Couples Looked Like When They Started Dating Vs. Now

The pair have now been married since May 2018, and they have undergone multiple major life changes together.





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Global Citizen Live: New York on September 25, 2021.



Celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Elton John, were invited to the wedding celebrations, while thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to wave at the couple, who arrived at the reception via a horse-drawn carriage.

However, in their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said she and Harry had actually said their vows to each other three days before the wedding at Windsor Castle.

“No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury,” she said.

The Archbishop of Canterbury later confirmed they weren’t legally married until their ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In May 2019, Prince Harry and Markle’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born. In January 2020, the couple shared their decision to be “financially independent” and take a “step back” from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since moved to California permanently and have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.