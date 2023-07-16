Zarina Hahmi was a late artist who expressed her views on history, memory, and art.

Google Doodle honours Zarina Hashmi. Let’s look back at some of her quotes which capture the essence of minimalism in art and design.

Google Doodle Sunday July 16 2023 celebrates Zarina’s life and works as an Indian-American artist, printmaker, and member of the minimalist movement. Zarina, also known by her professional name of Hashmi was born in Aligarh on 16th July 1937.

Quotes that reflect Zarina Hashmi’s view on art-making

Zarina’s quotes on her own personal journey

Zarina Hashmi had been privately battling Alzheimer’s in the years leading up to her death. Her work was dominated by memories. Over the years, it transitioned from her memories of home and Urdu to her memories of family.

Zarina wove words and art into her pieces

Zarina Hashmi not only created paintings, sculptures and prints but also interlaced words with them. Zarina often wrote poems that she then incorporated into the work.

