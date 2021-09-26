Billy Eichner’s Rom-Com ‘Bros’ at Universal to Feature Entirely LGBTQ+ Cast, Luke Macfarlane Set as Co-Lead

Billy Eichner’s upcoming studio romantic comedy “Bros” at Universal has set a principal cast that will be entirely LGBTQ+, and the studio has set Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers and Sisters”) as the lead alongside Eichner.

Nicholas Stoller is directing “Bros,” which also features a screenplay by Eichner. And the studio has already set the film for release on August 12, 2022.

Universal says that the LGBTQ+ cast of “Bros” will all play the principal heterosexual roles, which they say was a decision by the filmmakers and Universal to expand diversity and LGBTQ+ representation on screen.

The story however is that of two gay men hopefully, maybe, stumbling their way toward love, that is if they’re not too busy.

Also joining the cast are TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of ‘Bros,’” Eichner said in a statement. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while ‘Bros’ may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f—ing hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Judd Apatow is producing “Bros” along with Stoller and Josh Church, and Billy Eichner is executive producing. “Bros” is a co-production of Stoller’s Global Solutions and Apatow’s Apatow Productions.

Universal’s SVP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Macfarlane is known for his role on the series “Brothers and Sisters” and has appeared on Broadway in “The Normal Heart.” He recently wrapped production on the indie film “Lone Star Bull” and will next be seen in Netflix’s “Single All the Way.” His film debut was in Bill Condon’s “Kinsey.”

TS Madison is a social media influencer, TV host and activist who recently appeared in A24’s “Zola” and is known for her book “A Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen” and is known for her social media following she likes to call “The Maddie Mob.”

Miss Lawrence is a gender non-conforming actor, entertainer and activist who played Miss Bruce on the Fox series “Star” and also starred in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” She also currently sits on the City of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Symone is an LA-based drag queen that hails from Conway, Arkansas and the winner of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” Season 13. Since her win, she even received the congressional medial of honor.

Guillermo Diaz currently appears on “Law and Order: Organized Crime” and is known for his work on “Scandal” as Huck. He also became a household name after appearing in the cult film “Half Baked” from 1998 and most recently appeared on ABC’s “United We Fall.”

Guy Branum is the creator and host of truTV’s Talk Show “The Game Show” and recently published the book “My Life As A Goddess.” He’s also known for his segments “No More Mr. Nice Gay” on “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” and also starred in “No Strings Attached” and was a writer on “The Mindy Project” and Eichner’s “Billy on the Street.” He’s currently rebooting the rom-com “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” for Paramount.

Billy Eichner is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, Slate and Ziffren Brittenham; Macfarlane is represented by APA, Management 360 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Guillermo Diaz is represented by Innovative Artists, Door 24 and Meghan Schumacher Management; Guy Branum is represented by ICM Partners, Omnipop Talent Group and Cohen Gardner.

THR first reported the news.