Mick Jagger Emotional Tribute to Charlie Watts After Sudden Death!

Mick Jagger has paid a sweet tribute to Charlie Watts in the first concert played by The Rolling Stones since the drummer’s death last month

Mick Jagger fought back tears as he dedicated his first gig since the death of The Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts to the drummer.

The rocker displayed his emotions during a moving tribute to the 80-year-old at the Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts. The band’s US tour began Monday night with the performance.

Mick, 78, posted a video of his speech to Twitter and had to stop several times to honor his bandmate before a cheering crowd.

He said: “It’s the first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it. I must say though, at this point, it’s a bit of a poignant night for us because it’s our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we all miss Charlie so much.

“We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we’ve got so many memories of Charlie – and I’m sure some of you who have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well.

“I hope you will remember him as we do, so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”

Amid all the cheers from the crowd, the singer then raised a bottle in the air and shouted: “To Charlie!”

Fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood then got involved, saying: “Charlie, we’re playing for you, man. We’re playing for you.”

And as the crowd continued paying their respects, frontman Mick continued: “What are we going to do now? Now I’m all emotional.”

Fans on social media were quick to pay their respects in the post’s comments section too.

One wrote: “We will never forget our Drummer.”

Another penned: “It was a lovely tribute to Charlie Watts. He will be remembered by every Rolling Stones fan and his family.

After a medical procedure, Charlie had to withdraw from the band’s tour. Fans and the band were shocked to hear of his sudden death.

Following his passing, the band released the following statement: “It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the death of Charlie Watts.

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today ­surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

The band’s tour photographer Denis O’Regan revealed how Charlie – renowned as the glue that held the Stones together – was a father figure to his rock and roll pals Mick and Keith Richards.