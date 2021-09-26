Maria Menounos Keeping Instagram On Its Toes And Lounges Outdoors!

Maria Menounos knows how to keep Instagram on its toes. The 43-year-old media personality and podcast host still had fans getting over her recent bikini shots when she updated in a short shorts look – while the outfit wasn’t anything outside of the ordinary, a snappy caption jazzed things up.

Menounos, who boasts 966,000 followers and seemingly knows that not every celebrity Insta post needs to be a designer one, updated shouting a brand most people can afford – H&M.

Maria Menounos Stuns In Chilled Out ‘Transitional’ Wear

Scroll for the photos. Menounos alerted her followers to a “not quite fall” situation as she said: “I think this is what they call transitional wear?” The former E! News face, making 2021 headlines for a double-whammy of Live! With Kelly and Ryan fill-ins, stunned fans while seated on a white-painted bench and amid crazy-paved terrace flooring.

Wearing barely visible black shorts and a huge, oversized white shirt – plus sneakers and a statement black hat – Menounos sent out her toned and tan legs, plus her smile – similar manifested with a swipe right.

The Dunkin’ Donuts promo face added: “Not quite summer not quite fall? Oversized white shirt with hidden shorts, a felt hat to pretend it’s not 100 degrees here and my favorite vans. Quote the cheap look might add as it’s all @hm (minus the shoes)…where do you all like to shop? Share below!”

The post quickly gained alike from fellow casual attire lover, 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears. “Omg those shoes!” one fan replied – and they weren’t alone in gushing over the footwear.

Minty-Green Sweats With Kind Words

Menounos had likewise delighted her fans back in early September with an ab-flashing and outdoor shot as she posed in minty-green sweatpants and a crop top. Here, the star sent a “friendly reminder” to be both kinds “to yourself and others today.” Maria Menounos, who continues to grieve the loss of mom Litsa after losing her to both brain cancer and COVID this year, has been spreading positivity amid her bereavement journey.

The star looked stunning in her open denim jacket and ripped abs.

“You never know what someone is going through in life…and as for you-you know what’s going on-so be nice to yourself! We all have challenges we are faced with every day [sic]. It’s counterproductive to add to it by beating yourself up.”