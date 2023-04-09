Billions of Android users are just realizing that they have four hidden ‘battery boosting’ settings

Hidden settings on ANDROID devices can save your battery life.

Today’s smartphones are complex contraptions and they require a lot of energy to function properly.

1 Android devices can have hidden settings which will help preserve the battery life. Credit: Getty

If your Android smartphone is always on the blink or has low battery life, you can modify certain settings to fix it.

We have listed four settings that you can change to preserve your battery.

Reduce screen brightness

The main cause of battery loss is the screen brightness of your phone.

You will want to make sure your device’s brightness is not turned up to full at all times.

Some experts suggest keeping screen brightness somewhere between 65 percent and 70 percent as that can save you a lot of battery power.

To adjust this, go to Settings > Display > Brightness Level > adjust the slider as desired.

Change from 5G to4G

5G makes your phone run a lot faster, therefore it can kill a lot of power – much more than 4G.

You can save battery life by switching to 4G if you don’t use 5G.

To easily switch from 5G to 4G on Android, head to Settings > Network and Internet.

From there, tap on Mobile Network > Prefered network and then select either 4G or 5G.

Reduce auto-lock time

You can also reduce the screen’s autolock time to preserve your Android phone’s battery life.

It refers to the time your screen stays on even when your device is off.

Your battery life is decreasing the longer it takes for your autolock to turn on.

To adjust this, you can head to your Settings > Display > Sleep time.

Experts suggest reducing the time it takes to lock your phone’s auto-lock feature to 15 or 30 seconds.

Use Dark Theme

Dark Theme is a great way to save a lot on your Android smartphone with AMOLED displays.

Dark Theme alters the background of your phone and some apps to darken it.

To turn this feature on, open Settings > Display > toggle on Dark Theme.