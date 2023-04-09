GMA fan: GMA’s beloved recurring host should become a permanent host after the networks fired Amy Robach, TJ Holmes

Good Morning America viewers have determined that Gio Benitez should become a permanent host after Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ exits.

Gio appeared in an endearing GMA3 clip on Instagram where he chatted about Cuban coffee.

5 Gio spoke out about his family history and got the fill-in anchors laughing. Credit: ABC

5 He is perfect for GMA3’s position, according to his fans. Credit: ABC

Gio (37), joined Eva Pilgrim, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Eva Pilgrim for Friday’s show.

An entertaining regular was seated farthest from the anchor table. He told his co-hosts that he felt a little “wired” right now.

“Because the stage manager made Cuban coffee.”

Gio joked, referring to his childhood.

He said, “From Cubans,” and pointed to Good Morning America’s stage manger for the taping.

Eva laughed and said that it was why they are all so high-powered today.

‘GIO NECESSITIES TO BE A PERMANENT HOSPITALE’

GMA3 posted the clip to Instagram. Fans reacted with enthusiasm and admiration for Gio’s easygoing personality.

One user said: “Bring Gio on as your permanent host!”

Entertainment is the most popular genre.

GMA3: “You’re a natural.” One other wrote: “You should always be the permanent host.”

Another wrote, “Gio should be the permanent host. TJ and Amy were let go by me so I stopped watching them. But Gio is the perfect host for this position. I can’t help but watch him.”

Fourth: “Love Gio. What a great way for the day to start!”

The comments come in the wake of former hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach exiting the network.

Their replacements have not yet been named following their alleged affair and ousting while married to two respective spouses.

Recently, Gio revealed a major career milestone- He has worked at ABC network for 10 years and received a special award; a golden mickey mouse.

‘EASY CHOICE’

ET was told by a source that he’s a top contender for the gig in spite of that mile mark.

The source stated that Gio was familiar with the brand and was a regular face on the morning show. Fans not only get to know him but also feel at ease with him when he is on air, making it an easy decision if they choose this route.

DeMarco Morgan has also been a frontrunner as he: “dropped everything at the onset once the news broke about Amy and T.J. to head to New York City and take on anchoring duties, and that does not go unnoticed.

“He has done an admirable job and appears to be widely liked.” He seems to be a real contender for the anchor job.

The source adds that the network “does not seem in that big of a rush to fill the vacancies left by Robach and Holmes. But it would not be surprising to see new talent named within the coming months.

5 Eva and Jen Ashton lost it when Gio made a quip about how Cuban coffee can ‘wire’ you. Credit: ABC

5 GMA fan thinks he’d make a good choice in replacing Amy and TJ. Credit: Getty