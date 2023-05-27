Billions of Android & iPhone users warned over sinister ‘spoof’ that empties bank account in seconds – how to stay safe

THE United States government has warned Android and iPhone users of an alleged spoof that scammers use to steal your money.

There are ways to prevent hackers from stealing your information or banked savings, you just have to be conscious of the red flags.

2 The United States government has warned Android and iPhone users of an alleged spoof that scammers use to steal your money (file photo) Credit: Getty

2 There are ways to prevent hackers from stealing your information or banked savings, you just have to be conscious of the red flags Credit: Getty

Robotext scams, which are texts that hide the originating number and appear to be from a number you may trust, are increasing, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Scammers could use a local number to get you to think it is safe or even impersonate a government agency or company you know of so that you will let your guard down and respond to the text.

The FCC has received complaints about texts showing links to unwanted and unsolicited products.

However, many of the spoofed texts appear to be scams to steal valuable personal or financial information, according to the government agency.

Some people who have reportedly gotten these texts have been pressured to log in to a fraudulent bank website to verify a purchase or unlock a frozen credit card.

But now the scammers are digging deeper.

The Better Business Bureau has warned consumers about a new spoof where scammers will pretend to be someone who has the wrong number.

An example that the bureau gave was: “Hey is this John? It’s Amanda. We chatted on Tinder before when I came to visit my cousin but we never met irl. I’m back in town if you want to meet up this time, are you free?”

While the text may look innocent, it is really a chatbot trying to lure you into a conversation and eventually trick you into giving your credit card information, the bureau warned.

This puts you at risk for fraudulent charges and identity theft, according to the bureau.

IGNORING THE HACKERS

The FCC has given consumers a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of texting spoofs.

Do not answer texts from unknown or suspicious numbers, the agency said.

They also advised to never share sensitive personal or financial information over text.

Also, look out for errors whether it is misspellings or texts that originate with an email address.

The FCC warned consumers to be careful when clicking links in texts.

If you think your friend is sending you a link that seems out of character, call them to verify that they weren’t hacked themselves.

The same goes for a business that sends you an unexpected text.

Find their number online and call them to make sure it is legit.

It is also important to keep in mind that government agencies almost never initiate contact with you over the phone or text, the FCC said.

If you think you got a spoof text, let your service provider know by forwarding the texts to 7726 (or SPAM).

You may also file a complaint with the FCC.

If you think you already fell victim to a texting scam, report it immediately to the police and notify your service provider and bank.