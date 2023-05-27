Madelyn Cline’s look with no makeup proves her to be a natural.

She’s a rising star in Hollywood, so it’s no wonder that how she looks has been paid close attention to. It’s not surprising that the young actress looks perfect without making any effort. We take a look at Madelyn Cline’s no make up look, as well as her simple beauty routine.

In recent years, there’s been a lot of criticism about celebrities using filters to make their appearance look unrealistic. Fans and their mental well-being can suffer as a result. Madelyn Cliin is one of the stars who has not followed this path.

Already, we’ve discussed how Madelyn doesn’t need lip fillers and plastic surgery, but she often posts photos and clips of herself without make up too.

The Outer Banks actress also revealed her easy beauty regime, something we are sure many of her fans will find interesting.

Madelyn Cline isn’t afraid to be seen with no make up

Many celebrities are very rarely seen without make up, and even then it’s blurry paparazzi shots. Netflix Star often shares pictures of herself without makeup for millions to see.

Madelyn uploads very little on TikTok. Her last posting was almost one year ago. She did post multiple videos of her wearing no make-up.

This video was viewed by over 12,7 million people as she brought her fans with her on an adventure. For a big part of the video, she’s not wearing any make up, but still looks like a natural beauty.

Plus, it shows that even celebs don’t want to wear make up immediately on a hot day.

In her next video, fans joined the actress for a shoot in Outer Banks. She shows her perfect no-makeup look as soon as she wakes up.

Madelyn uses a very simple routine for her make-up

How to Make a You can also watch the video below. For Allure magazine, last year the actress shared her beauty and make-up routine that you can follow in only 10 minutes.

She starts with a Nars Foundation and applies it with a beauty blender dampened with water.

“It looks like skin and its a little glowy. I kind of like to be a little shiney.”

Before the video started, she reveals that she’s applied moisturizer and sunscreen to help her skin be healthy and protected.

“I don’t use a primer which I feel like I should. Whoopsie.”

For a concealer, she uses the Boi-ing by Benefit, offering some advice if the skin tone match isn’t quite right.

“When in doubt, blend it out.”

Madelyn applies this under her eyes, down to her nostrils, and any areas where she’s experiencing redness. Then, she reaches for Kat Von D’s Shade and Light contour palette. Madelyn uses two different shades, swiping between them and patting it on. She applies it above her cheekbone.

“I don’t like it to be too dark. It’s just a compliment [my skin].”

She uses a taupe tone to make little circles on the nose tip. This will create a “button” shape. Madelyn contours the nose with the taupe shade.

Next up on Madelyn’s make up routine is her brows, which the access uses Benefit’s precisely my eyebrow pencil. To create the fluffy look she first brushes them up, and then uses a brow pencil to achieve a natural look. Anastasia’s brow gel is applied to finish off the look.

It’s then time for blush, which Madelyn turns to her favorite, Benefit, once again and uses their Shelly blush.

“I saw this on TikTok. I draw a lot of inspiration from watching people do their make up.”

Inspired by a video she’s seen, she now applies her blush by her eye to help lift her face. Madelyn also brings it up on her forehead to give her a “sunkissed look.”

Now onto her eyes for Madelyn’s make up routine, she does a “little tiny baby wing” and then blends it out. For her lashes, she uses Armani’s Eyes to Kill for mascara.

“I like to try and touch my waterline as it really extends my lashes. I like my lashes to be spidery.”

One of her top tips: “I always do the bottom,” however she admits that “[eyelash curlers] scare me. I’ve heard horror stories.”

She finishes by applying some highlighter on her inner eye, and bridge of the nose. She contours her lips with her eyebrow pencil, then applies lip gloss and adds some depth using an Anastasia Lip Liner in Dusty Rose.

“You should look a little insane when you start this process,” the actress says.

To finish off the look, she added a few freckles to her eyes.