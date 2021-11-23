Billionaire Divorce Hits Snag Over $110M Palm Beach Mansion

Famous real estate short-seller John PaulsonHe is currently having his own house-selling headache. As they work out the details of their divorce, the billionaire and Jenny Paulson are currently fighting over who gets what.

Who will Get the House?

Although they are at odds over the ownership of their large portfolio of properties, their greatest fight is over their huge $110 million Palm Beach estate. According to Page Six.

Their most luxurious property is situated on South Ocean Boulevard, with the ocean just across the street. The house measures almost 30,000 sq. ft. and has nine bedrooms and ten-and-a-half bathrooms. The couple bought the house in early 2017 and are now battling over who gets it in the divorce.

Art Collection and Jewellery Up for Grabs

This isn’t the only valuable property being argued over in the divorce proceedings. The Paulsons also have to decide what to do with their $50 million-plus Hamptons estate, their $50 million Upper East Side townhouse, and John’s extensive holdings in Puerto Rico, which include multiple hotels and other properties.

The couple’s split is set to become one of the priciest ever in New York State, due to the fact that the two do not have a prenup. John, who is worth $4Billion, filed for divorce in September from his wife of 21-years. He later withdrew the filing so that the couple’s lawyers could go into private negotiations.

Real estate isn’t the only thing up for grabs. The Paulsons have a large art collection which includes pieces from Van Gogh, Monet, and Degas. Jenny has a jewelry collection worth more than $20 million.

John isn’t letting the asset divvying get him down, though. Alina de Almadeida, 33, is the real estate mogul. The situation was not discussed publicly by the Paulsons.