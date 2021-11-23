Royal Family news – Prince Harry ‘blew Charles out of the water’ with shock release by furious Meghan Markle

Camilla is “the one to be watched”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been called “one to watch” as she prepares for an active year.

Russel Myers, Royal expert, spoke to Lorraine about Camilla’s new style and lifestyle. ” “I just returned from Prince Charles & the Duchess Cornwall’s tour to Jordan and Egypt. There was lots of commenting on Camilla’s new look.

“Apparently she’s got new hairdresser. These images are stunning. She looks amazing for 74. Many people talk about her new image.

“She looked fantastic. She was wearing a Fitbit at the weekend during a meeting at Ascot Racecourse.”

Russel stated, “I believe this is part the rest of the Royals stepping-up, she knows that she has a busy next year with Queen’s Jubilee. And maybe she’s putting health and her best foot forward.”

“So she looked fantastic. The tour was fantastic. And I think a lot of people are saying that Camilla is the one to watch.”