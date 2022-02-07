Biden Will Press German Leader on Russia Sanctions and Pipeline

WASHINGTON — President Biden will meet with Olaf Scholz, the new chancellor of Germany, at the White House on Monday, a visit designed to publicly shore up a key link in the Western alliance amid concerns that Germany has not been a forceful enough partner in calming tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

It has been a rocky first few months on the job for Mr. Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel, a politician who had worked with four U.S. presidents. Berlin’s reluctance to join its NATO allies in outlining consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine has strained relations to the point that last week the German ambassador in Washington sent a warning home that many in the United States see Germany as an “unreliable partner.”

The situation represents a diplomatic pivot for Mr. Biden, who extolled his relationship with Ms. Merkel in a meeting at the White House in July: “Good friends can disagree” on matters including how each conducted relations with Russia, he said at the time. More than six months later, Mr. Biden is determined to present a united NATO front in the Ukraine crisis; administration officials say that the Russian military has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to mount a full-scale invasion.

In a call with reporters on Sunday, administration officials said that Mr. Biden would be looking to discuss a package of “swift and severe” sanctions against Russia if its president, Vladimir V. Putin, decides to invade Ukraine; the Kremlin insists that no such action is contemplated. In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has threatened severe economic sanctions on Russia’s financial sector and against members of Mr. Putin’s inner circle.