How Jennifer Lopez’s Skin-Care Line Works for Sensitive Skin

How Jennifer Lopez's Skin-Care Line Works for Sensitive Skin
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Unfortunately, I woke up with a rash on my face seven days into trying the products.

jlo_beauty_irritation

Dermatologists told me the rash may have been a sign of a delayed allergic reaction.

Amanda Krause/Insider


The red patches almost looked like sunburn on my cheeks, with similar spots on my chin. The irritation didn’t hurt, so I originally chalked it up to the cold weather and dry air. But when I tried soothing my skin with the brand’s Blockbuster moisturizer, it made my skin burn.

I reached out to Dr. Alexis Stephens of Parkland Dermatology, and Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Both agreed that I may have been experiencing a delayed allergic reaction.

“Initial trauma or inflammation may result in a red, dry, or peeling blotch over a few days as the skin heals,” Zeichner said. “In other cases, a rash that develops after a week or so of using a product may represent an allergic reaction, known as a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction. Here, it takes several exposures for your immune system to mount an allergic response.”

“This is a clear indication that you should discontinue the use of the product, as your skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient in the formula,” Stephens added.

Latest News

Previous articleKim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And More Reach Out After Kylie Jenner Confirms Birth Of Second Baby (And Kim Sent Flowers!)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact