How Jennifer Lopez’s Skin-Care Line Works for Sensitive Skin

Unfortunately, I woke up with a rash on my face seven days into trying the products.





Dermatologists told me the rash may have been a sign of a delayed allergic reaction.



Amanda Krause/Insider







The red patches almost looked like sunburn on my cheeks, with similar spots on my chin. The irritation didn’t hurt, so I originally chalked it up to the cold weather and dry air. But when I tried soothing my skin with the brand’s Blockbuster moisturizer, it made my skin burn.

I reached out to Dr. Alexis Stephens of Parkland Dermatology, and Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Both agreed that I may have been experiencing a delayed allergic reaction.

“Initial trauma or inflammation may result in a red, dry, or peeling blotch over a few days as the skin heals,” Zeichner said. “In other cases, a rash that develops after a week or so of using a product may represent an allergic reaction, known as a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction. Here, it takes several exposures for your immune system to mount an allergic response.”

“This is a clear indication that you should discontinue the use of the product, as your skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient in the formula,” Stephens added.