How Jennifer Lopez’s Skin-Care Line Works for Sensitive Skin

Unfortunately, I woke up with a rash on my face seven days into trying the products.
The red patches almost looked like sunburn on my cheeks, with similar spots on my chin. The irritation didn’t hurt, so I originally chalked it up to the cold weather and dry air. But when I tried soothing my skin with the brand’s Blockbuster moisturizer, it made my skin burn.
I reached out to Dr. Alexis Stephens of Parkland Dermatology, and Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Both agreed that I may have been experiencing a delayed allergic reaction.
“Initial trauma or inflammation may result in a red, dry, or peeling blotch over a few days as the skin heals,” Zeichner said. “In other cases, a rash that develops after a week or so of using a product may represent an allergic reaction, known as a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction. Here, it takes several exposures for your immune system to mount an allergic response.”
“This is a clear indication that you should discontinue the use of the product, as your skin is sensitive to a particular ingredient in the formula,” Stephens added.