Biden Urges Eligible Americans to Get Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shots

In this week as planned, we took a key step in protecting the vaccinated with booster shots, which our top government doctors believe provides the highest level of protection available to date. The Food and Drug Administration, the F.D.A., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the C.D.C., they’ve completed their independent scientific review, and based on that review, the majority of Americans who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine are now able to receive the booster shot six months after they’ve received their second shot. The booster shot can be obtained for free and is easily accessible. The booster shots would be available at over 80k locations, which includes 40,000 pharmacies throughout the nation. So my message today is this: If you’ve got the Pfizer vaccine, you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February or March of this year and you’re over 65 years of age, go get the booster. Or if you’re going to have a medical condition like diabetes or you’re a frontline worker like a health care worker or a teacher, you can get a free booster now. This is a pandemic among the unvaccinated. And it’s caused by the fact that despite Americans having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 locations, we still have, we still have over 70 million Americans who have failed to get a single shot. To make things worse, elected officials are actively trying to undermine the fight against Covid-19 with false information. This is completely unacceptable.

