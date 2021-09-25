‘the View’ Co-Hosts Test Positive for COVID-19 Moments Before Kamala Harris Interview

“View” cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19.

“The View” Joy Behar announced that Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and their cohosts tested positive for COVID-19 right before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to appear on the show.

Behar stated that both Navarro and Hostin tested positive for the coronavirus in apparent breakthrough cases. They are fully vaccinated.

Both were asked to leave during Friday’s show.

According to Monica Alba, NBC correspondent, Harris was not in touch with the hosts prior to the show. She will be interviewed remotely from the same studio because of this.

Harris’ appearance on “The View” marks her first in-studio talk show appearance since being sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States. The talk show’s second vice president is also her guest.

“The View,” It’s currently in its 25th season, with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines serving as cohosts. Hostin is a cohost from 2016 and Navarro since 2018.