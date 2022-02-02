Bride has First Look with In-Laws & Groomsmen on Wedding Day

Jully Patel married Shahil in August.

Jully shared her first look with Shahil’s parents, and her groomsmen in a viral Instagram video.

Jully shared with Insider her desire to share a special moment of time with her in-laws.

The first look is usually between the couple prior to their wedding ceremony. Jully PatelShe decided to go against tradition and include some of her family and friends.

Jully was planning her August 2021 nuptials and knew she wanted to share a special moment, with Alka Patel, her in-laws. Alka and Satish constantly asked Jully to show her her dupatta, so she decided to include them in her first glance.

“I knew I had given them details of my look, but they hadn’t seen me in it,”She said.





Jully was able to share a first look with her inlaws the morning before her wedding.





Peter Nguyen Studio









Jully wore an orange marwar Couture dupatta for her wedding ceremony.

Insider spoke to the bride, who said that she was happy to show her inlaws her dress for the first-time.

“The moment the photographer said, ‘Mom and dad, turn around,’ I could see little tears falling from my mother-in-law’s eyes,”She said. “I didn’t think they would react the way they did. It was so cute.”





Jully’s mother in law started crying when she saw her wearing the orange dupatta.





Peter Nguyen Studio









Jully and her husband, John, shared their Christmas Eve celebration. First look with her in-laws via InstagramThe clip became viral. It was viewed 15.5 million times at the time of writing.

Jully Patel (@just.jully), shared this post.

Jully said that it was one the most memorable moments in her wedding. Her in-laws were happy to hear that it resonated with so many people.

“From the moment I met my husband, my in-laws and I have been very close. They treat me like a daughter and I treat them with the same love and respect that I do my parents,”She said.





Jully’s father in law couldn’t stop smiling as soon as he saw her.





Peter Nguyen Studio









The first look didn’t stop at her in-laws. Jully also displayed her wedding dress to her groomsmen. Shared a video of the momentInstagram. At the time of writing, the clip had been viewed 1.9 million times.





Jully shared a first glance with her groomsmen, which went viral.





Peter Nguyen Studio









She stated that she and her groomsmen had a great time. “hilarious.”

“My brother-in-law fell to the ground as one of the guys held him up,”She said. “They are all like brothers to me, so it made for another great wedding experience.”

Jully Patel (@just.jully), shared this post.

Jully had a first glance with Shahil, her husband, and her father. Each of them were scheduled in turn so that everyone was able to see their reactions.





Jully and her groom also shared the traditional first look on their wedding day.





Peter Nguyen Studio









“It was really fun having everyone around to celebrate us,”The bride replied.