Biden received a Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

President Biden may have gotten ahead of the government’s scientists in announcing prematurely that virtually all Americans would begin getting coronavirus booster shots this fall, but he made a show of getting his own. The president spoke before he received a Pfizer-BioNTech booster on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Biden’s third shot comes only days after federal regulators moved to allow millions of Americans to get Pfizer booster shots if individuals received a second dose of that vaccine at least six months ago and met new eligibility rules. Frontline workers, older people and younger adults with medical conditions or jobs that place them at higher risk got the green light following weeks of intense debate within regulatory agencies that left much of the American public confused about the specifics of the booster plan.

Mr. Biden has been vaccinated in public before when he got his first Pfzer dose last December, a contrast to his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who received an early vaccine at the White House but did not talk about it at the time.

Mr. Biden, who at age 78 is eligible for a booster shot, has pursued the opposite strategy, and on Friday morning he said that he planned to get a booster “as soon as I can get it done.”