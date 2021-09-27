‘SNL’ Star Beck Bennett Leaving the Show After 8 Seasons

By Tom O'Brien
  • Beck Bennett is not returning for the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live,” the show announced. 
  • He was a repertory cast member and spent eight seasons on the variety show. 
  • Lauren Holt, who was a featured player on the last season of “SNL,” is also not returning, the show said.

“Saturday Night Live” regular Beck Bennett will not return for the upcoming 47th season.

Bennett was a repertory cast member and had been on the variety show for eight seasons. 

Lauren Holt, who was a featured player on the last season of “SNL,” is also not returning, the show said in an announcement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The remainder of the cast is returning, however, and Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have been moved up to repertory players on the cast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

