Karen Bass Launches Bid For Mayor Of Los Angeles

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) officially announced on Monday that she would be running for mayor of Los Angeles.

“With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor,” Bass tweeted. She also introduced a campaign website.

According to a poll conducted last month, Bass would be one of the leading candidates in what could be a crowded field of contenders. She was among those that Vice President Joseph Biden considered as his running mate, before ultimately picking Vice President Kamala Harris. Bass has represented a west Los Angeles congressional district since 2011, including communities of Culver City, Rancho Park, Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills, and previously served as speaker in the California state assembly.

