Karen Bass Launches Bid For Mayor Of Los Angeles

Karen Bass Launches Bid For Mayor Of Los Angeles
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) officially announced on Monday that she would be running for mayor of Los Angeles.

“With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor,” Bass tweeted. She also introduced a campaign website.

According to a poll conducted last month, Bass would be one of the leading candidates in what could be a crowded field of contenders. She was among those that Vice President Joseph Biden considered as his running mate, before ultimately picking Vice President Kamala Harris. Bass has represented a west Los Angeles congressional district since 2011, including communities of Culver City, Rancho Park, Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills, and previously served as speaker in the California state assembly.

More to come.

Latest News

Previous article‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Creator
Next articleBiden received a Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder