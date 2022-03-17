Biden Cancels In-Person Meetings with Micheal Martin, Who Tested Positive

President Biden canceled his face-to-face meetings with Prime Minister Micheal Martin of Ireland on Thursday after the prime minister received a positive result on a coronavirus test during a gala event in Washington on Wednesday night that both men attended.

The two leaders instead met virtually on Thursday morning.

Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, confirmed the positive test early Thursday, complicating the prime minister’s plans to spend the day with Mr. Biden for traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mr. Biden, who is 79 and has been vaccinated and boosted, had been scheduled to meet with Mr. Martin at a morning meeting at the White House, followed by a luncheon at the Capitol and a shamrock presentation at the White House. Officials said Mr. Biden would still participate in the luncheon and the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. During their virtual morning meeting, Mr. Biden was seated near a television monitor showing Mr. Martin, with a bowl of shamrock on a coffee table. The president said he was “deeply sorry for the inconvenience” for the virtual format.

White House officials said that Mr. Biden was not in close contact with Mr. Martin during Wednesday’s gala, which the C.D.C. defines as being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.