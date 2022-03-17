Nicholas Brendon Discredits David Boreanaz For One Of His Most Famous Roles

Evan Ross Katz Katz is an author and podcast host. “Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts,” about how actor David Boreanaz and Nicholas Brendon aren’t the biggest fans of one another. Brendon revealed to the author that his former castmate was “the most boring character in TV history”And thought it was “weird”His ex-star has his own spinoff “Angel,”per Hollywood Life. Insulting “Twilight”A series that is largely populated by fans with similar interests to the ones of “Buffy,”Brendon also added “‘Angel,’ in my opinion, is worse than those ‘Twilight’ f***ers.”He also shared his personal feelings with Katz. “I’m not sure if I’m talking about David or Angel at this point now.”

Boreanaz, Brendon and others have not been seen in public for the first time. At the end of May 2018, at Entertainment Weekly’s20th Anniversary party “Buffy,”Fans were surprised to see Brendon not sitting down with the rest for the questionnaire portion. Mirror noted he was also photoshopped into a group photo from the event. Brendon was reportedly absent because Boreanaz didn’t want him around that day — a sign the actors haven’t been on the best of terms for awhile.