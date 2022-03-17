How to spot Asian Needle Ants in Indiana

Timothy Gibb (a Purdue University Entomologist) said that the Asian needle-ant was discovered for the first time in Indiana.

Although the ant was often seen in the south, it was most recently spotted in Evansville, Indiana. This is the farthest north that the ant has been found. Gibb shared his thoughts with the Indy Star.

Gibb explained that the Asian needle Ant is Indiana’s first ant with a stinger, and venom sac.

“Other ants will bite, but this is really new,”He said it to the outlet.

According to the entomologist he said that although he doesn’t want Indiana residents panicking, he wants them to be aware of the possible danger that the ant poses.

“It can be lethal,”He said. “In most cases, it’s just going to hurt like crazy.”

Gibb says that people with hypersensitivity to bee stings like wasps and bees should be prepared. He suggests keeping an EpiPen on hand.

In addition to the Asian needle ant being in woodland and outdoor areas, they can also infest homes, increasing its ability to survive the state’s cold winter temperatures by protecting it from the extreme cold, putting them “in close proximity with people,”Gibb said.

The Asian needle ant is native to areas of Asia, but sightings have been documented in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Many believe that it could have been spotted in Tennessee and Alabama.